Home » Ukraine, breaking news. New night of attacks in Kiev. Zelensky: «European countries in NATO»
World

Ukraine, breaking news. New night of attacks in Kiev. Zelensky: «European countries in NATO»

by admin
Ukraine, breaking news. New night of attacks in Kiev. Zelensky: «European countries in NATO»

Europa

New night of Russian drone strikes on Kiev, with air raid alarms going off across Ukraine. To counter Moscow, “every European country” must be part of “the EU and NATO,” says Zelensky. Meloni is also pushing for the entry of “Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans” into the European Union. Moscow says it has repulsed an attack in Russia’s Belgorod region. In Switzerland, new no to Swiss weapons in Kiev. Poland assures that it will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

Ukraine, Zelensky: “Ready to join NATO”

  • Switzerland votes against arms to Ukraine

    The lower house of the Swiss parliament has rejected a proposal that aimed to authorize the transfer of Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. The vote took place on the day in which the president of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset met the Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky in the context of the summit of the European Political Community (CPE) in Moldova.

  • Poland: «We will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16»

    Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that his country will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Polskie Radio reports. Morawiecki then reiterated Warsaw’s position according to which it will not be able to supply its own F-16s, as they are necessary for the defense of Poland itself.

  • Kremlin: Bombing of Belgorod will have no effect on the war

    The bombing of the Belgorod region of Russia “will have no effect” on the continuation of the military operation in Ukraine. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, underlining that President Vladimir Putin is kept constantly informed on the situation in the region and remains in contact with the governor.

You may also like

45 bags containing human remains were found near...

BTp Valore: rates as for 7 years with...

The referee of the Champions League final in...

The RCEP agreement has entered a new stage...

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, crítica de Council...

Promoting the dividends of regional integration can be...

dani olmo in leipzig until 2027 | Sport

USA, the Senate approves the law on the...

Horoscope for June 2 | Entertainment

Burst!Biden attends graduation ceremony, stumbles over health concerns

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy