Ukraine, breaking news. New night of attacks in Kiev. Zelensky: «European countries in NATO»

New night of Russian drone strikes on Kiev, with air raid alarms going off across Ukraine. To counter Moscow, “every European country” must be part of “the EU and NATO,” says Zelensky. Meloni is also pushing for the entry of “Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans” into the European Union. Moscow says it has repulsed an attack in Russia’s Belgorod region. In Switzerland, new no to Swiss weapons in Kiev. Poland assures that it will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s