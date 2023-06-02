Ukraine, breaking news. New night of attacks in Kiev. Zelensky: «European countries in NATO»

New night of Russian drone strikes on Kiev, with air raid alarms going off across Ukraine. To counter Moscow, “every European country” must be part of “the EU and NATO,” says Zelensky. Meloni is also pushing for the entry of “Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans” into the European Union. Moscow says it has repulsed an attack in Russia’s Belgorod region. In Switzerland, new no to Swiss weapons in Kiev. Poland assures that it will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s
-
Switzerland votes against arms to Ukraine
The lower house of the Swiss parliament has rejected a proposal that aimed to authorize the transfer of Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. The vote took place on the day in which the president of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset met the Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky in the context of the summit of the European Political Community (CPE) in Moldova.
-
Poland: «We will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16»
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that his country will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Polskie Radio reports. Morawiecki then reiterated Warsaw’s position according to which it will not be able to supply its own F-16s, as they are necessary for the defense of Poland itself.
-
Kremlin: Bombing of Belgorod will have no effect on the war
The bombing of the Belgorod region of Russia “will have no effect” on the continuation of the military operation in Ukraine. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, underlining that President Vladimir Putin is kept constantly informed on the situation in the region and remains in contact with the governor.