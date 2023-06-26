Ukraine, breaking news. No news from Prigozhin after the deal that put an end to the Wagner group blitz

Prigozhin’s mid-blitz at the helm of the Wagner militiamen, despite the thousand questions that still await an answer, has weakened the figure of the Kremlin leader more than ever. Blinken underlines the obvious “cracks in Putin’s system of power”. To the applause of the crowd, the Wagner militia left the Russian city of Rostov and the regions of Voronezh and Lipetsk, but a thick mystery surrounds the fate of their leader Progozhin. Kiev launches a “major offensive” on the eastern front. –

Ukrainian servicemen from the 47th Mechanized Brigade aim a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system before firing at Russian troops near a front line, during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, June 25 2023 (photo Reuters/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Nuzhnenko)

7:11

No news of Prigozhin after the deal that put an end to the revolt of the Wagner group

It is not yet clear what the rift opened by the 24-hour uprising sparked by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner group private militia troops will mean for the war in Ukraine. The rebel leader is currently missing and there is no news of him. Under the terms of the deal that ended the crisis, Prigozhin will go into exile in Belarus but face no prosecution. Neither Putin nor Prigozhin has been heard since the deal was announced on the evening of June 24. Rebel mercenary soldiers who briefly took over a Russian military headquarters in an ominous march on Moscow left on Sunday, but the brief uprising has weakened President Vladimir Putin just as his forces face a fierce counter-offensive in Ukraine. Few details of the deal were disclosed by both the Kremlin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who mediated. The rapid advance of largely unopposed Wagner forces has also exposed the vulnerabilities of Russia’s military and security forces. The mercenary soldiers allegedly shot down several helicopters and a military communications plane.

7:09

Russian Defense Minister visits troops after Wagner mutiny

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Russian troops engaged in the military operation in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, in his first public appearance since the weekend mutiny by the Wagner paramilitary group. The mutineers, led by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, advanced on Moscow to remove what they called Russia’s corrupt and incompetent military leadership, before abruptly returning to a Russian-controlled area of ​​eastern Ukraine following a deal with the Kremlin. brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

07:02

Isw, Wagner would not have been able to occupy Moscow

The mercenaries of Evgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group would not have been able to face an armed conflict with the troops of the Russian army and occupy Moscow without further support: writes the Institute for the Study of War referring to the attempted coup that ended Saturday in an agreement brokered by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. According to Russian sources, writes the US research center, the first column of the Wagner Group that began moving towards Moscow consisted of 350 pieces of equipment, including nine tanks, four Tiger fighting vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher system and a howitzer. Also according to Russian sources, the other three Wagner columns moving towards Moscow had 375, 100 and 212 pieces of equipment respectively, most of which were unarmored trucks, cars and buses. The think tank comments that it cannot confirm the exact composition of Wagner’s columns. However, he points out, current reports suggest that Prigozhin’s forces would have had difficulty fully occupying Moscow or conducting sustained engagements with elements of the Russian Armed Forces. Prigozhin, the report concludes, may have become more willing to deal with Lukashenko as his forces approached Moscow and he realized that time was running out to garner the military support needed for a potential armed conflict with the Russian military.