World The US Justice Department has opened an investigation into the leak of documents on Ukraine and other security dossiers that appeared on social media. Security analysts contacted by the New York Times believe that in addition to the papers on Ukraine, there are also sensitive information slides on China, the Indo-Pacific military theater, the Middle East and terrorism

US justice opens investigation into the leak of top secret papers

The US Justice Department has opened an investigation into the leak of apparent US classified documents on Ukraine and other security dossiers, which appeared on social media. CNN reports. The Pentagon has also opened an investigation. A second tranche of classified documents appeared on 4chan, an anonymous website, and then on other social networks. But the leaked documents appear to go far beyond classified material about Ukraine’s war plans. Security analysts contacted by the New York Times believe that there are also sensitive information slides on China, the Indo-Pacific military theater, the Middle East and terrorism. A senior US intelligence official called the leak “a nightmare for the Five Eyes,” as the intelligence-sharing alliance between the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada is called.

Save Ukraine: 31 Ukrainian children return home, they had been taken to Russia

Thirty-one children have returned to Ukraine after being smuggled to Russia. This was stated by the founder of Save Ukraine, a humanitarian organization based in Kiev, according to reports from CNN. The children, who were carrying suitcases and bags with their belongings, were hugged by volunteers after crossing the border into Ukraine on foot. Then they boarded a coach to continue their journey. “Children kidnapped by Russians from Kherson and Kharkiv regions have finally crossed the border with their families and are now safe,” Mykola Kuleba, founder of Save Ukraine, said in a Telegram post. “Both the children and their parents will have to recover physically and psychologically. We will continue to care for them until the families have returned to their homes,” Kuleba said.

Zelensky: Crimea liberation is inevitable

“The liberation of Crimea from Russian invaders is inevitable.” This was stated by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy according to Ukrinform reports on the occasion of the closing of Ramadan in Kiev, recalling it was with the occupation of Crimea, with the repression against the Tatars in Crimea, against the Muslims of Crimea “which is Russia’s attempt to enslave Ukraine and other peoples of civilized Europe has begun”.

Moscow: Kiev plans actions to discredit Russia

Moscow says Kiev is planning a provocation in the Sumy region of Ukraine by imitating the use of artillery munitions with “toxic substances” by the Russian armed forces and that the Ukrainian special services have been instructed to publish fake radio intercepts of alleged discussions of the military on preparations for the use of “chemical weapons”. The whole thing would be part of a plan by Kiev to launch a full-scale Western media information campaign to discredit Russia on the international stage and try to start a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to accuse Moscow, according to the Russian Defense Ministry .

View on breakinglatest.news