Home » Ukraine, breaking news. Prigozhin splits the Russian front: “It’s a coup”. Putin speaks to the nation shortly
World

Ukraine, breaking news. Prigozhin splits the Russian front: “It’s a coup”. Putin speaks to the nation shortly

by admin
Ukraine, breaking news. Prigozhin splits the Russian front: “It’s a coup”. Putin speaks to the nation shortly

Europa

The head of the Wagner mercenaries Prigozhin accuses the Russian defense chiefs of having ordered an attack on his men and marches on Rostov and Moscow. “It is not a coup d’état, but a march of justice and we will go through with it,” he assures. At 6.30am he announces that he is at Rostov headquarters and in control of a number of sites including an airport. The Russian prosecutor’s office opens proceedings for “armed rebellion” and military vehicles are running in Moscow and Rostov and security measures are being strengthened. Putin is “constantly informed”. Biden also and consults with allies. During the night, a Russian attack in various cities of Ukraine: in Kiev, a skyscraper was hit: at least two dead and eight injured.

June 24, 2023

Ukraine, Prigozhin: “Russian Defense Ministry deceives people and Putin”

7:59

Prigozhin announces control of Rostov

The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group said he arrived in the early hours of this morning at the headquarters of the Russian army in Rostov, a key center for the Russian assault on Ukraine, and took control of military sites, including a airport. “We are at the headquarters, it is 07:30″ (6.30 in Italy ed),” Yevgueni Prigojine said in a video broadcast on Telegram. “The military sites in Rostov are under control, including the airport,” he adds, while men in uniform can be seen walking behind him.

7:58

Russian opponent Khodorkovsky asks for help Prigozhin

Russian oppositionist and exiled businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky has asked to help Wagner group leader Yevgueni Prigozhin rebel against the Russian military to fight Vladimir Putin’s regime. «Yes, even the devil should help him if he decides to go against this regime! (…) If this bandit (Prigozhin, ed) wants to disturb (Putin), now is not the time to do it, now we have to help,” he wrote on Telegram. office/ronjine) wants to disturb the other (Mr. Putin, ed), it’s not the time to turn up our noses, now we have to help,” he wrote in Telegram.

See also  Facebook runs for cover after accusations and launches new rules against 'social bullying'

7:56

Use consult allies

The United States is consulting with “allies and partners around the world” on developments in Russia. This was reported by the spokesman for the American National Security Council, Adam Hodge, on CNN. US President Joe Biden is informed step by step.

You may also like

Festival B adds a good handful of artists...

LeBron James is building a house in Beverly...

Santos accepts Lotito’s proposal

Armored Moscow, coup in the air: this is...

Riders Of The Canyon, interview on Mondo Sonoro...

Prigozhin’s march: the 3 reasons why Wagner chose...

Osasuna expelled from the Conference League | Sport

Horoscope for June 24 | Entertainment

The Weather in Sicily sun and summer temperatures...

Wagner mercenaries revolt in Moscow and are already...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy