Ukraine, breaking news. Pro-Russians: Loss of steam in Zaporizhzhia. Expert Enea: «No risk». Explosions near Moscow

Explosions and a huge fire rocked the town of Domodedovo, 37km south of Moscow. This is followed by the shooting down of two drones by Russian defense systems in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Russian forces launched a massive drone strike in the Rivne region of western Ukraine overnight, destroying an oil depot in Dubno district. Kiev in alarm: «The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on the verge of a blackout». Meanwhile, Warsaw has announced that it will send ten thousand soldiers to the border with Belarus to strengthen the border guard

