Ukraine, breaking news. Putin asks Erdogan for help to export Russian grain to Africa. Russia announces military exercises in the Baltic Sea

Russian drone attacks on Kiev and Odessa port facilities during the night, with the air-raid alarm going off in a total of 5 Ukrainian regions. Damage but no casualties reported. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was briefly suspended for reasons not yet disclosed. Yesterday new drone attack on the city of Moscow. It also targeted Russian ships in the Black Sea, according to the Kremlin.

16:03

Zaporizhzhia: study, accident would have consequences for neighboring countries

A major nuclear accident at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is likely to have repercussions on agriculture and nature in neighboring countries, according to a scientific study. Weather model calculations by Austrian nuclear expert Nikolaus Müllner showed that an area of ​​20 to 30 kilometers around the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant would most likely be so contaminated with cesium that a containment zone would have to be established and restrictions enforced. in agriculture and fishing, as well as for the consumption of mushrooms and game. It is less likely that this zone could extend up to 200 kilometers in certain directions, the expert said.

15:42

«Russian oligarchs provide mercenaries to the regular army»

Some Russian oligarchs are involved in a financial scheme whereby they provide financial incentives for mercenaries to join the Russian army and fight in Ukraine. This is the revelation made by the investigative media IStories and also taken up by Meduza. These companies, related to such personalities as Oleg Deripaska, Leonid Mikhelson, Gennady Timchenko, hire a new employee the day before he signs a military contract with the Defense Ministry. Subsequently, the contract with the oligarchs’ companies is suspended, but this still leaves legal grounds to pay them a salary while they are in the war zone. Among those interviewed is Igor Sergienko, a platoon commander of the Sokol battalion (Falcon in Slavic language) of the Russian army, where he is known by the military name “Shershen”, hornet. Sergienko’s salary comes from two sources: 200,000 rubles a month (just under 2,000 euros) is paid to him by the Russian Defense Ministry, while another 100,000 rubles comes from a sponsor that Sergienko describes as a “military-industrial complex company”. . Sokol is a volunteer battalion, but like most private militias it is part of the Russian Armed Forces (it belongs to the 108th Guards Air Assault Regiment). Sergienko fought in Ukraine in 2014 under the Wagner Group, then in Syria with the Redut militia. Since 2022 he has returned to Ukraine.

15:38

Wheat: Kiev, damage to 40 thousand tons of cereals in Russian attacks

“The Russians attacked grain warehouses and elevators. Almost 40,000 tons of wheat were damaged, which were expected from the countries of Africa, China and Israel”. This is what Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a post on social media. The Russian army launched drones over the Odessa region overnight, damaging grain warehouses and port facilities on the Danube. “The world must resist”, added Kubrakov, as reported by the Guardian, “the attacks on Ukrainian ports are a threat to the world”.

