Ukraine, breaking news. Putin: «Bloodbath avoided». Biden invites Meloni to the White House

Late yesterday evening, Putin addressed the nation on television to say that the danger has passed and that the mutineers “have failed to split Russia”. A speech of just five minutes to take credit for having avoided “a bloodbath”. For his part, in an 11-minute video, Prigozhin explained, also after 48 hours of silence, that the march towards Moscow was not to “overthrow the government”. “An internal struggle, the US has nothing to do with it”, says President Biden that he heard Prime Minister Meloni and invited her to Washington next month

Ukraine, Zelensky visits soldiers at the front in Donetsk

7:32

US launches another 500 million dollar aid package for Kiev

The United States will announce another package of military aid to Ukraine totaling about $500 million. A senior official told CNN. The aid, which is expected to be announced on Tuesday, will include additional Bradley and Stryker combat vehicles.

7:20

Zelensky, “we are advancing in all directions”

”The Ukrainian armed forces are advancing in all directions” This was stated by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly speech after visiting the troops in Donetsk and hailing the successes of the counter-offensive. “Today our fighters advanced in all directions and this is a happy day,” Zelensky said. ”I wish the boys more days like this,” he added after meeting the soldiers in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhya regions of southern Ukraine.

7:10

Kiev, fighting continues in the Donetsk region

Russian forces continue to concentrate their efforts in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka, in the Donetsk region, where 38 clashes were reported yesterday: the General Staff of the armed forces of Kiev announced it, as reports Rbc-Ukraine. In the past 24 hours the Russians have carried out one rocket attack, 45 air raids and 38 multiple rocket launch attacks on Ukraine. In particular, three S-300 missiles were launched. The Defense Forces shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles and seven Shahed kamikaze drones. Additionally, Russian forces attacked from the north with four unidentified drones, which were destroyed.