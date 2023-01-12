7:27

Ukraine: new Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces again attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine last night, interim mayor Anatoly Kurtev said on Telegram, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. Infrastructure and homes were damaged, while according to initial information there are no injuries or victims. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said on Tuesday that the Zaporizhzhia region has been attacked more than 600 times since the beginning of this year, with four dead and seven wounded.