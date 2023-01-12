Putin appoints Chief of Staff Gerasimov to command Russian forces engaged in Ukraine. Moscow “is implementing many changes,” comments the White House. The ongoing battle for control of Soledar and Bakhmut is the “bloodiest” since the invasion began, according to Kiev. The Russian group Wagner claims to have found the lifeless body of one of the two British volunteers declared missing.
Ukraine: new Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces again attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine last night, interim mayor Anatoly Kurtev said on Telegram, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. Infrastructure and homes were damaged, while according to initial information there are no injuries or victims. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said on Tuesday that the Zaporizhzhia region has been attacked more than 600 times since the beginning of this year, with four dead and seven wounded.
Putin gives Gerasimov war command in Ukraine
Ukraine: Austin, no confirmation of Russian conquest of Soledar
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had no corroboration of claims made by the Russians about the alleged “capture” of the Ukrainian city of Soledar. He said so at a press conference following a meeting of the US-Japan Security Advisory Committee in Washington, according to a Ukrinform agency correspondent.