The Russian offensive continues. New bombings are recorded on Bakhmut, while the death toll in Zaporizhzhia rises to 13. Meanwhile, in the US, former President Donald Trump announces that he will resolve the conflict “in one day” if re-elected to the White House in 2024
Explosions in Kherson, air raid alarm went off
Explosions were heard this morning in Kherson, southern Ukraine, where an air raid alarm went off: Ukrainian media reported it, citing local Telegram channels.
Trump, I will end the war in Ukraine in one day
“I will end the war in Ukraine in one day, I will get along with Putin”: so Donald Trump at the Cpac, the conference of conservatives on the outskirts of Washington. “We are in the most dangerous period in our history, we risk a third world war but I will avoid it,” promised the tycoon, rejecting the accusations of having been too soft on Putin during his presidency. “I was the only president who had no wars and under whom Russia took no country,” he continued, recalling Moscow’s blitz in Georgia with Bush, the annexation of Crimea under Obama and the invasion of Ukraine with Biden. An invasion that, he said, “would never have happened” with him in the White House.
Media, Russians use 1,500kg superbomb for first time
The Russians have used for the first time in Ukraine a new powerful guided bomb weighing 1.5 tons designed to hit highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 km thanks to its 1,010 kg of high explosive, the site reports. Defense Express, citing anonymous sources. This is the PAB-1500B glide bomb, shown for the first time in Russia in 2019. The device was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine. It is not known what the target was. 5.05 meters long with a diameter of 40cm, the bomb can be dropped at an altitude of up to 15km.