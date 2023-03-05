8:48

Trump, I will end the war in Ukraine in one day

“I will end the war in Ukraine in one day, I will get along with Putin”: so Donald Trump at the Cpac, the conference of conservatives on the outskirts of Washington. “We are in the most dangerous period in our history, we risk a third world war but I will avoid it,” promised the tycoon, rejecting the accusations of having been too soft on Putin during his presidency. “I was the only president who had no wars and under whom Russia took no country,” he continued, recalling Moscow’s blitz in Georgia with Bush, the annexation of Crimea under Obama and the invasion of Ukraine with Biden. An invasion that, he said, “would never have happened” with him in the White House.

