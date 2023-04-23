Ukraine, breaking news. Russian drones over the city of Nikopol. Japan allocates 470 million dollars to support Kiev

8:45

Japan allocates almost 500 million dollars to support Kiev

Japan has sent 471 million dollars to the Ukraine Support, Recovery and Reform Trust Fund (URTF). This was stated by the press service of the World Bank, as reported by UNIAN. “Japan continues to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We work closely with the World Bank in providing support to Ukraine. We are grateful to the World Bank Group for its efforts to direct and ensure the targeted use of donor funds and expand the donor base,” said Kentaro Ogata, Japan’s deputy finance minister for international affairs, we expect our contributions to be effectively used to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs in the repair of critical infrastructure”.