Ukraine, breaking news. Russian drones over the city of Nikopol. Japan allocates 470 million dollars to support Kiev

The clash between Moscow and Berlin is mounting: over 20 German diplomats have been expelled from Russia in response to the similar measure ordered by Germany. Russian missiles rained on Kharkiv last night. Ukrainian forces have reached the left bank of the Kherson region, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Hundreds of bodies of dead Russian soldiers found. Kiev demands the return of all Ukrainian prisoners in return
Japan allocates almost 500 million dollars to support Kiev
Japan has sent 471 million dollars to the Ukraine Support, Recovery and Reform Trust Fund (URTF). This was stated by the press service of the World Bank, as reported by UNIAN. “Japan continues to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We work closely with the World Bank in providing support to Ukraine. We are grateful to the World Bank Group for its efforts to direct and ensure the targeted use of donor funds and expand the donor base,” said Kentaro Ogata, Japan’s deputy finance minister for international affairs, we expect our contributions to be effectively used to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs in the repair of critical infrastructure”.
Russian drones over the city of Nikopol
Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Nikopol in southern Ukraine this morning, the head of the district administration, Yevgeny Yevtushenko, said on Telegram, without providing details. Rbc-Ukraine reports it. “Nikopol – use of drones. Stay in the buildings!” Yevtushenko wrote. The Russians had already struck the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone late yesterday evening.
Kiev, at work on the critical infrastructure protection system
Ukraine has begun to implement a system of protection of critical infrastructure in accordance with the requirements of European legislation: the State Service for Special Communications announced this, as reported by Ukrinform. “Ukraine is studying the EU directives Nis 2 (EU 2022/2555) and Rce (EU 2022/2557) on the protection of critical infrastructures and is collaborating with countries that have already started their implementation”, reads a statement . Kiev already cooperates with the American Cyber ;;;;Security and Critical Infrastructure Protection Agency (Cisa), which has great experience in protecting critical infrastructure. The State Special Communications Service, as an authorized body in the field of critical infrastructure protection of Ukraine, is developing the necessary regulatory and legal framework.