Wagner’s Russian mercenaries undergo veritable ‘target practice’ by Ukrainians as they advance on Bakhmut
Russian mothers to Putin, “don’t send our men to slaughter”
Several Russian wives and mothers have joined in calling on President Vladimir Putin to stop sending their husbands and sons “to slaughter” by forcing them to join strike groups without adequate training or supplies. CNN writes online citing a video shared by the independent Russian Telegram channel SOTA, in which women claim that their children or husbands were “forced to join assault groups” in early March after just four days of training. The video shows the women holding up a sign that reads “580 Separate Howitzer Artillery Division” in Russian, dated March 11, 2023. “My husband…is on the line of contact with the enemy,” a woman says in the recording, adding that “our mobilized are sent like lambs to the slaughter to assault the fortified areas, five at a time, against 100 heavily armed enemy men”, therefore “we ask you to withdraw our men from the line of contact and to supply the artillerymen with weapons and ammunition,” reports CNN again, specifying that it has not been able to independently verify the claims made by the group of women in the video.
ISW, «Zacharova admits internal clashes in the elite»
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marai Zacharova actually “confirmed that there is infighting in Kremlin circles, that the Kremlin has relinquished control of Russia’s information space, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is apparently failing to resolve all of this” . This is what we read in the daily bulletin of the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The analysis takes its cue from a speech by Zacharova at a forum yesterday in Moscow on “practical and technological aspects of information and cognitive warfare in modern warfare”. On this occasion, the Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said that the Kremlin cannot re-propose the Stalinist approach of central control of internal Russian information due to unspecified struggles between the Kremlin “elites”. According to Isw, these statements support some assessments of the same think tank on the deterioration of the Russian regime and the dynamics of control of the information space. That is, that there are “infighting between key members of Putin’s inner circle; that Putin has ceded the information space to a variety of quasi-independent actors; that Putin is apparently incapable of taking decisive action to regain control of the information space.” According to the ISW, it is not clear why Zacharova went so far as to make these claims, but it is possible that she wanted to “reduce the expectations of military nationalist bloggers about the Kremlin’s ability to give coherence to a single narrative and perhaps even a unified policy”. ”.
Tajani, never mentioned sending troops from the West to Kiev
“We never talked about sending everyone to Kiev. The other day there was the G7 with Blinken and there was never any talk of sending troops”: this is how Foreign Minister Tajani replied to a question from Maria Latella on the Sunday Il Caffè broadcast on Radio24 on the recent declaration by Orban according to which the West would evaluate sending its troops to Ukraine. The minister then recalled that “Italy wants to be a protagonist in the reconstruction of Ukraine, a country that is a candidate to join the European Union. On April 26, as Foreign Ministry, we will organize a great event in Rome to talk about Italy’s participation in the reconstruction of the country”. The possible role of Italy?: “We are aiming at high-tech sectors such as the construction of infrastructures, high-tech in which we can make an important contribution to Ukraine”, replied Tajani.