ISW, «Zacharova admits internal clashes in the elite»





Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marai Zacharova actually “confirmed that there is infighting in Kremlin circles, that the Kremlin has relinquished control of Russia’s information space, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is apparently failing to resolve all of this” . This is what we read in the daily bulletin of the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The analysis takes its cue from a speech by Zacharova at a forum yesterday in Moscow on “practical and technological aspects of information and cognitive warfare in modern warfare”. On this occasion, the Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said that the Kremlin cannot re-propose the Stalinist approach of central control of internal Russian information due to unspecified struggles between the Kremlin “elites”. According to Isw, these statements support some assessments of the same think tank on the deterioration of the Russian regime and the dynamics of control of the information space. That is, that there are “infighting between key members of Putin’s inner circle; that Putin has ceded the information space to a variety of quasi-independent actors; that Putin is apparently incapable of taking decisive action to regain control of the information space.” According to the ISW, it is not clear why Zacharova went so far as to make these claims, but it is possible that she wanted to “reduce the expectations of military nationalist bloggers about the Kremlin’s ability to give coherence to a single narrative and perhaps even a unified policy”. ”.