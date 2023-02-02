The US is preparing over 2 billion dollars of military aid for Ukraine, which will include Glsdb long-range rockets for the first time, but not the more fearsome Atacms. The Kremlin: this is how the escalation gets worse. The EU flies to Kiev for the summit with Ukraine, Zelensky goes ahead for membership. “The Russians are razing Bakhmut to the ground, killing anyone they can find,” denounces Kiev. Netanyahu says he is willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow warning: Israel does not send weapons.
Bakhmut razed to the ground: “The Russians are killing everyone”
“The Russians are razing Bakhmut to the ground, killing anyone they can find.” This is Kiev’s denunciation of the advance of Moscow’s troops into the city. The soldiers “are razing to the ground” the city, “it is a total ruin, they are killing anyone they can find”, denounced the head of the Ukrainian military administration of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko assuring that the war crimes “are documented, they will be held responsible for everything.’
US send long-range rockets. Moscow: aggravate escalation
The US is preparing over 2 billion dollars of military aid for Ukraine, which will include Glsdb long-range rockets for the first time, but not the more fearsome Atacms. The Kremlin: this is how the escalation gets worse.
Zelensky, we will punish those responsible for bombing Kramatorsk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has assured that all those responsible for the bombing of Kramatorsk, as a result of which at least two people died, will be found and punished. “Residential building, missile attack. Peaceful people are dead and under the rubble. This… is the daily reality of life in our country. A country bordering on absolute evil. And what do we need to defeat in order to reduce the probability of a repetition of such tragedies to zero,” wrote the president, quoted by Ukrinform. “Sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims. And we will definitely find and punish all the guilty. They don’t deserve a pardon,” Zelensky stressed.