Home World Ukraine, breaking news. US sends long-range rockets: wrath of Moscow. To Bakhmut “total ruin”
World

Ukraine, breaking news. US sends long-range rockets: wrath of Moscow. To Bakhmut “total ruin”

by admin
Ukraine, breaking news. US sends long-range rockets: wrath of Moscow. To Bakhmut “total ruin”

ServiceEuropa

The US is preparing over 2 billion dollars of military aid for Ukraine, which will include Glsdb long-range rockets for the first time, but not the more fearsome Atacms. The Kremlin: this is how the escalation gets worse. The EU flies to Kiev for the summit with Ukraine, Zelensky goes ahead for membership. “The Russians are razing Bakhmut to the ground, killing anyone they can find,” denounces Kiev. Netanyahu says he is willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow warning: Israel does not send weapons.

Ukraine, Moscow: “Missiles from the USA? Risk of escalation”

  • Bakhmut razed to the ground: “The Russians are killing everyone”

    “The Russians are razing Bakhmut to the ground, killing anyone they can find.” This is Kiev’s denunciation of the advance of Moscow’s troops into the city. The soldiers “are razing to the ground” the city, “it is a total ruin, they are killing anyone they can find”, denounced the head of the Ukrainian military administration of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko assuring that the war crimes “are documented, they will be held responsible for everything.’

  • US send long-range rockets. Moscow: aggravate escalation

    The US is preparing over 2 billion dollars of military aid for Ukraine, which will include Glsdb long-range rockets for the first time, but not the more fearsome Atacms. The Kremlin: this is how the escalation gets worse.

  • Zelensky, we will punish those responsible for bombing Kramatorsk

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has assured that all those responsible for the bombing of Kramatorsk, as a result of which at least two people died, will be found and punished. “Residential building, missile attack. Peaceful people are dead and under the rubble. This… is the daily reality of life in our country. A country bordering on absolute evil. And what do we need to defeat in order to reduce the probability of a repetition of such tragedies to zero,” wrote the president, quoted by Ukrinform. “Sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims. And we will definitely find and punish all the guilty. They don’t deserve a pardon,” Zelensky stressed.

See also  The James Webb Space Telescope is about to launch into space, what will it bring to mankind? _Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Israel, air strikes on the Gaza Strip. Hamas:...

Turkey positive on Finland’s NATO membership

Ski resorts are struggling to adapt to a...

How to find a pill-sized radioactive capsule in...

Australia to remove the image of the British...

How to face the threat of China in...

The FBI searched Biden’s vacation home for three...

Rockets and missiles between Israel and Gaza

A batch of new regulations came into effect...

IAEA Says Iran Changed How Fordow Nuclear Facility...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy