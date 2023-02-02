07:08

Zelensky, we will punish those responsible for bombing Kramatorsk





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has assured that all those responsible for the bombing of Kramatorsk, as a result of which at least two people died, will be found and punished. “Residential building, missile attack. Peaceful people are dead and under the rubble. This… is the daily reality of life in our country. A country bordering on absolute evil. And what do we need to defeat in order to reduce the probability of a repetition of such tragedies to zero,” wrote the president, quoted by Ukrinform. “Sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims. And we will definitely find and punish all the guilty. They don’t deserve a pardon,” Zelensky stressed.