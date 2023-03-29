Alarm from the IAEA on the Zaporizhzhia plant. Lavrov receives the Iranian Foreign Minister today. Even Germany is now “directly involved” in the conflict in Ukraine, accuses Russia after sending the Leopards to Kiev. The US supports the EU for the creation of a special court to prosecute Moscow for the “crime of aggression”. Russia carries out a test of Moskit anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan.

