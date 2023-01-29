9:23

From Kiev sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies and three individuals, in the latest in a series of measures by President Volodymyr Zelensky to block Moscow and Minsk connections with his country.

“Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their property will be used for our defense,” Zelensky announced. The sanctioned companies – as reported by the Guardian – are mainly engaged in the transport of goods, vehicle rental and the production of chemicals, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The list includes the Russian potash fertilizer producer and exporter Uralkali, the Belarusian state potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia’s VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing, both of which are engaged in transport leasing. sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.