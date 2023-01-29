German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: I will continue to try to end the war in Ukraine through direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the leader of Wagner Group Prigozhin after Soledar also Blagodatnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic would be under Russian control
-
Kiev, Russian attack on Kostiantynivka during the night, 3 victims
A Russian attack killed three people in a residential neighborhood of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka on Saturday, the regional governor said. Fourteen other people were injured in the attack, which also damaged four apartment buildings and a hotel. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russia has carried out attacks against Konstantynivka
-
From Kiev sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies
Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies and three individuals, in the latest in a series of measures by President Volodymyr Zelensky to block Moscow and Minsk connections with his country.
“Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their property will be used for our defense,” Zelensky announced. The sanctioned companies – as reported by the Guardian – are mainly engaged in the transport of goods, vehicle rental and the production of chemicals, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
The list includes the Russian potash fertilizer producer and exporter Uralkali, the Belarusian state potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia’s VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing, both of which are engaged in transport leasing. sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
-
Intelligence United Kingdom, Moscow evokes USSR with military training in schools
Moscow’s decision to introduce basic military training into the secondary school curriculum “underscores Russia’s increasingly militarized wartime atmosphere, as well as being a (probably intended) evocation of the Soviet Union: similar training was compulsory in schools until 1993. The British Ministry of Defense writes it in its daily intelligence update on the situation in the country.
In recent weeks, the Russian Ministry of Education has provided more details on the course – called ‘Basics of life safety’ – which will be introduced in schools (and will be compulsory) from September 1 next, reads the report published on Twitter. The course will include training with AK-series machine guns and hand grenades, as well as military exercises and the use of personal protective equipment. Already last December, the Ministry of Science had announced a military training program for university students.