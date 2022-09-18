“In the past seven days, Russia has intensified its attacks against civilian targets even when it probably does not perceive an immediate military effect. “This was stated by the latest British intelligence bulletin on the situation in Ukraine.

“This type of action – continues the report – includes attacks against the electricity grid and a dam on the Inhulets River in Kryvyi Rih. As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely expanded the number of sites it prepares to strike to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government. “Five civilians were killed in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region yesterday, while in Nikopol several dozen private buildings, pipelines and power lines were damaged.

A similar analysis by the American think tank Institute for the Study of War, according to which “Russian forces continue to conduct meaningless offensive operations around the city of Donetsk and Bakhmut, instead of sending troops to the vulnerable defensive lines hastily set up along the river. Oskil in the eastern oblast of Kharkiv and try to oppose the counter-offensive of the Ukrainians, who continue to advance “.

ISW speaks of “a robotic effort to conquer land in the Donetsk oblast, which seems increasingly distant from the reality of the land”. These attacks, in fact, “have an emotional value for those in those territories who are in favor of the war of the Donetsk People’s Republic, but have little other importance”.