Ukraine, bullet against the car of the envoy of the Republic Corrado Zunino: the fixer was killed. The reporter wounded in the shoulder

They were going through the ponte Antonivsky Of Khersonone of the hardest hit Ukrainian cities in the course of the conflict with the Russia. They were moving as so many reporters sent to follow the outcome of the Russian invasion of the country do Volodymyr Zelensky when a bullet he targeted their car, killing the interpreter Bogdan Finished and injuring the shoulder the envoy of Republic Conrad Zunino.

On a first occasion, the news had circulated that it was even a vehicle that had hit the vehicle carrying the journalists dronebut the first tweet published by the reporter of the Italian newspaper helps to clarify the dynamics: “Traveling from Kherson to Odessa. I’m fine, I have a wound on my right shoulder, grazed by the bullet that hit my great friend Bogdan. I believe he is dead, at the beginning of the Kherson bridge. An infinite pain. I had the jacket with Press written on it“.

On the site of Republic we read that “Unfortunately Bitik didn’t make it and died, he leaves behind his wife and a son”, while the Italian journalist, “after being wounded, managed to save himself dragging himself away from the vehicle. He was picked up from a car that was in the area and taken to the hospital in Kherson ”, where he is hospitalized. “The two reporters – continues the newspaper – traveled making themselves clearly recognized as journalists, wearing the jacket with the word ‘Press’. Both have worked extensively on the conflict in Ukraine”.

The team’s involvement was also confirmed by the head of the Ukrainian president’s cabinet, Andriy Yermak: “The Russians fired in the area of ​​the Antonivsky bridge, a representative of the foreign press was injured”, is the brief statement released. In the early afternoon of Wednesday, also the foreign minister, Antonio Tajanihad intervened to reassure Zunino’s conditions: “Corrado Zunino, journalist of Republic, who was injured during a drone strike in Kherson, is well and is being followed by our Embassy in Kiev. I’m with the minister Drunk who assured me the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities. I expressed sympathy to the manager Molinari“. At the time, the news was that the attack had been carried out by a drone and that the reporter from Republic he was in the city hospital out of harm’s way. The worst news had not yet leaked: Bogdan Bitik was killed in that attack.