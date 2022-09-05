Home World Ukraine calls on Germany to reinforce weapons and warns Russia that it will hit European energy | Prime Minister of Ukraine | Berlin, Germany | Ukrainian President Zelensky
World

Ukraine calls on Germany to reinforce weapons and warns Russia that it will hit European energy | Prime Minister of Ukraine | Berlin, Germany | Ukrainian President Zelensky

by admin
Ukraine calls on Germany to reinforce weapons and warns Russia that it will hit European energy | Prime Minister of Ukraine | Berlin, Germany | Ukrainian President Zelensky

Beijing time:2022-09-05 07:36

[NTDTV, Beijing, September 5, 2022]On Sunday, the Ukrainian Prime Minister visited Berlin, Germany, and hoped that the German government would provide weapons assistance. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Europe could usher in an energy attack from Russia in the winter.

On Sunday (September 4), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (Denys Shmyhal) visited Berlin, Germany, and asked the German government to reinforce weapons to help Ukraine fight against Russia.

Shmigar’s visit to Germany began with a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who said the two sides “discussed the military situation, the strengthening of sanctions and the need to provide arms to Ukraine.” A spokesman for the German presidency said it would continue to stand with Ukraine.

Earlier, Germany has announced that it will provide Ukraine with 200 million euros to assist the internally displaced people in Ukraine.

Separately, Gazprom announced an indefinite shutdown of Russia’s largest natural gas pipeline to Europe, in what was seen as Moscow’s retaliation for the Group of Seven (G7) agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

On Saturday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow was preparing to “launch a decisive energy attack on all Europeans” this winter.

He said that Moscow was trying to increase the pressure on Europe’s energy, to weaken and intimidate the whole of Europe. Zelensky called for tougher sanctions on Russia to put further pressure on it.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Wang Yuhe

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/04/a103518528.html

You may also like

Great Britain, today the Tories will appoint Boris...

Medical Biotechnology | Monkeypox epidemic spreads globally, and...

Kabul, suicide attack in front of the Russian...

Fog of war: Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces...

Ukraine latest news. Sanctions, Moscow threatens: “Global storm...

China, 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Sichuan province

Major Power Diplomacy｜In this ancient civilization on the...

Chile, new Constitution rejected by the referendum. Boric...

Inflation situation is severe, Germany pushes 65 billion...

Chile, protests after the no to the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy