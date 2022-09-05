[NTDTV, Beijing, September 5, 2022]On Sunday, the Ukrainian Prime Minister visited Berlin, Germany, and hoped that the German government would provide weapons assistance. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Europe could usher in an energy attack from Russia in the winter.

On Sunday (September 4), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (Denys Shmyhal) visited Berlin, Germany, and asked the German government to reinforce weapons to help Ukraine fight against Russia.

Shmigar’s visit to Germany began with a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who said the two sides “discussed the military situation, the strengthening of sanctions and the need to provide arms to Ukraine.” A spokesman for the German presidency said it would continue to stand with Ukraine.

Earlier, Germany has announced that it will provide Ukraine with 200 million euros to assist the internally displaced people in Ukraine.

Separately, Gazprom announced an indefinite shutdown of Russia’s largest natural gas pipeline to Europe, in what was seen as Moscow’s retaliation for the Group of Seven (G7) agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

On Saturday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow was preparing to “launch a decisive energy attack on all Europeans” this winter.

He said that Moscow was trying to increase the pressure on Europe’s energy, to weaken and intimidate the whole of Europe. Zelensky called for tougher sanctions on Russia to put further pressure on it.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Wang Yuhe

