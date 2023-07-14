Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25 | Info

The Ukrainian parliament has changed the dates of public holidays

“The Ukrainian parliament changed the dates of public holidays,” he said.

Železnyak added that the parliament approved the transfer of the celebration of Christmas from January 7 to December 25, Ukraine’s National Day from July 28 to July 15, and Veterans Day from October 14 to October 1.

Ukraine and other former Soviet republics celebrate Christmas on January 7 according to the Julian calendar used by the Orthodox Church.

On May 24, the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine approved the switch to the revised Julian calendar starting September 1, 2023, and Christmas will be celebrated on December 25.

