Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25 | Info

The Ukrainian parliament has changed the dates of public holidays

Source: Shcherbyna Nataliia/Shutterstock

Železnyak added that the parliament approved the transfer of the celebration of Christmas from January 7 to December 25, Ukraine’s National Day from July 28 to July 15, and Veterans Day from October 14 to October 1.

Ukraine and other former Soviet republics celebrate Christmas on January 7 according to the Julian calendar used by the Orthodox Church.

On May 24, the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine approved the switch to the revised Julian calendar starting September 1, 2023, and Christmas will be celebrated on December 25.

