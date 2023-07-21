Ukraine, certainly the war will end and American geopolitical interests will make it happen

by Stefano Briganti

Ad Helsinki Biden stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war will not last for years and years. His beliefs are based on the fact that Moscow will no longer have enough resources to continue the conflict. From what Blinken stated they are instead western ammunition in short supply. This is one of the (absurd) justifications with which the US gave cluster bombs to Kiev, the same ones that, when it was believed to be used by Moscow, caused war crimes to be shouted. As for the men of the Ukrainian army, it is not known whether they are sufficient in number to sustain years of war since, although no one tells us, they die too.

We know that the information we are given is propaganda and as such should be read, but it’s a fact that the actions of the West, with economic and physical warfare, after 500 days of conflict have not led to the effects they have told us each time they would produce.

Biden also said that Moscow he has already lost the war, although on the battlefield the torrent of Western weapons has not led to Russian defeat as blood continues to be shed. What Biden probably meant is that the US has already won its war against Moscow and he is absolutely right about this. In his speech on May 3, 2022, Biden said: “Gentlemen, there is a war going on in the world. A war between autocracy and democracy e democracy will prevail”.

The US victory, as always disguised as a noble conflict of good against evil, concerns its sphere of interests and the maintenance of a unipolar world order with American-democratic traction. The war was used as a wedge that broke all ties between Europe and Russia. Russian supplies of energy sources to Europe will mainly be replaced by American LNG. Long-term contracts have already been defined which will guarantee the US billionaire investments to build new gas extraction (fracking), liquefaction and cargo terminal plants. The 45 billion in arms supplied to Kiev by Washington and the 22 by the EU and the UK, all burned in Ukraine, will have to be replaced. The conflict was used to revive the ghosts of the Cold War in Eastern Europe and build an implacable Russophobia on the continent.

Russia has been defined by NATO as the biggest security threat (but without giving solid future reasons) and this will justify a increased spending on arms by all the countries of the alliance for the years to come. It is no coincidence that the top five arms manufacturers in the world are American. Thus Europe’s political and economic dependence on the United States has greatly increased.

Certainly the war will end and they will be American geopolitical interests to finish it. It is true that Kuleba and Zelensky say in public that they cannot consider other scenarios than victory, but today the US seems to think otherwise. So in June Burns, the head of the CIA, has unveiled the plan discussed in Kiev with Zelensky which, in the face of a counter-offensive that produces results, envisages negotiations in the autumn for a ceasefire. A plan thought up by the president himself who has always branded as inadmissible all peace proposals that envisage a freeze on the conflict. Biden, during the electoral campaign, wants to register the result of having brought Kiev to a negotiating position that allows the war to be stopped. But he is by no means certain that Russia will only accept a ceasefire, so everything will depend on what the US does they are willing to negotiate and to sign up with Moscow to get it. Zelensky, England and the EU (which will manage the Baltic countries) will align and Washington and Moscow know it.

However, what is certain is that on the European continent peace is now lost and for the decades to come it will be suffocated by a feeling of mutual rancor and hatred on both sides of the western Russian borders.

