Xi Jinping decided to take advantage of the symbolism to unveil his strategy. Exactly one year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Chinese breaks all delay and proposes itself as great broker for peace between Mosca e Kiev. And it does so by officially presenting the 12-point peace plan elaborated by the top management of the Communist Party and disseminated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the list of People’s Republic there are the “respect for the national sovereignty of all countries”, a clear message to the expansionist aims of the Kremlin. But also the “stop to unilateral sanctions” which looks more to Washington e Bruxelles. In addition of course to the “safeguarding of nuclear sites” and the “cessation of hostilities”. With a particular message for Putin e Zelensky: “War has no winners, go back to talking to each other”.

I 12 punti di Xi Jinping

It is from Beijing’s 12 points, welcomed with cautious optimism by both Kiev that fromEuropean Union, that the new year of war can restart to transform as quickly as possible into a year of newfound peace. China wants to legitimize its proposals relying on the neutralityat least military, demonstrated in these 12 months, a very different position from that of the European Union and, above all, United States that with hammering penalties and above all, a constant shipment of weapons in Kiev they have increasingly increased their level of involvement in the conflict, as underlined by Beijing in recent days.

Thus emerges what was, probably from the beginning, the Chinese strategyafter the declaration of “friendship without limits”, however never become a real alliance, with Russia: to let the great Western powers let themselves be drawn into the conflict, up to an apparent point of no return, in order to then be able to play the part of the great mediator. A role that the US will avoid in every way to recognize to Xi Jinping’s country from the perspective of a reorganization of the world order second one multipole schemean objective pursued by both Beijing and Moscow.

Today, the time has come for the Chinese leader to definitively implement his plan. And the peace proposals put forward seem to have been conceived precisely with a view to a balance between the parties. First of all, we read, it is necessary that “the national sovereignty of all countries”, a formula which therefore provides for a Russian withdrawal from a part of the occupied territories that do not themselves claim their belonging to the Federation. Then there is the request to “abandon the Cold War mentality“, like that of “cease hostilities” and “resume peace talks”. Only after the clashes on the battlefield have stopped will it be possible to proceed with what appears to be a second phase of the plan: “Resolve the humanitarian crisis“, “protect i civilians eh prisoners of war“, “keep safe i nuclear sites“, “reduce i strategic risks” are just some of the points listed by Chinese diplomacy. It is also necessary that the humanitarian crisis be fought also through food supplies. This is why we must go back to “favoring the grain exports“. In point 10, then, Beijing sends a clear message to the European Union and the United States asking to “put an end to the unilateral sanctions” and, consequently, “to keep supply and industry channels stable”. Finally, the third phase is the one that characterizes all wars: “Favor the post conflict reconstruction“.

The message to Moscow and Kiev: “Talk to each other”

In the document, the People’s Republic devotes space to a message addressed to the two warring parties, Russia and Ukraine, asking them to make every effort necessary to return to peace table. In the text we read that the war “doesn’t predict winners” and it is therefore necessary to “maintain rationality e moderation“, prevent the crisis from worsening or getting out of control and “support Russia and Ukraine to meet” and resume “direct dialogue as soon as possible”. All while refraining “from attacking civilians and civilian structures”. This, they argue, is “the only way to resolve” the issue: the parties “should gradually promote the easing of the situation and finally reach a global ceasefire”.

“Chinese drones in Moscow”

The news published by comes out of tune with the relaxed climate hoped for by Xi Jinping’s country The mirroraccording to which the Russian military is in talks with the Chinese Xìan Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology for mass production of kamikaze drones to its armed forces. Bingo, according to information gathered by the German newspaper, has agreed to produce and test 100 drone prototypes ZT-180 before handing them over to Russian Defense by April 2023. Military experts believe these weapons are capable of carrying a warhead of 35 to 50 kilograms.

Beijing’s reply lasts that with the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbinrejects the accusations stating that “in recent times there have been too many lies about us, very many”. The ministry added that it “knows nothing. China has always adopted a cautious and responsible approach towards military exports, it does not sell weapons in conflict zones or parties involved in wars”.

