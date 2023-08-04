Ukraine Claims Drone Strike on Russian Naval Base in Black Sea

Title: Ukraine Claims Drone Strike on Russian Naval Base, Damages Warship

Subtitle: Social media footage shows a Russian warship listing heavily in the Black Sea after an alleged drone strike by Ukraine

Kyiv (CNN) — Ukraine has announced carrying out a drone strike at sea against a Russian naval base, leading to images and videos surfacing on social media that show a damaged Russian warship listing in the Black Sea. Despite earlier claims made by the Russian Defense Ministry, images displayed on social media platforms depict the ship being towed near the Novorossiysk naval base, indicating that the attack was not repelled.

According to a Ukrainian source that spoke to CNN, a marine drone loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT executed the attack and allegedly targeted about 100 Russian servicemen on board the ship. The source stated, “A large ship of the Olenogorsky Gornyak navy was attacked. As a result of the attack, the Russian ship has received serious damage and is unable to perform its duties.”

Both the Ukrainian source and Russian military bloggers identified the ship as the Olenogorsky Gornyak, a Russian amphibious landing ship. A video provided to CNN captures an unmanned marine drone approaching a ship, seemingly compatible with the vessel later observed listing at the Novorossiysk port. The footage, which lasts 36 seconds, depicts the drone approaching the ship during the night and terminates just as it reaches its target.

On the other hand, Russia previously claimed to have intercepted two Ukrainian maritime drones, stating that the ships were “visually detected and destroyed by standard gunfire from the Russian ships guarding the outer roadstead of the naval base,” as per the Defense Ministry.

This news is currently in development, and further updates are expected to shed more light on the situation.

