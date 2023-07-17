Ukraine Claims Responsibility for Attack on Kerch Bridge, Vows to Provide Details After Victory

Title: Ukrainian Security Service Implies Responsibility for Attack on Kerch Bridge Connecting Crimea to Russia

Russian investigators are currently at the scene of a partial destruction of the Kerch bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia, following an attack with explosives. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has implicitly claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they will reveal details about the operation once there is a “Ukrainian victory” in the war.

According to sources from the Ukrainian intelligence service, the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy carried out the attack using marine drones. The Ukrainian public news agency, Ukrinform, cited that the SBU’s official statement remarked on how the attack has caused damage to one of the symbols of the Putin regime. The statement also emphasized that specific information regarding the organization of the explosion will only be disclosed by the SBU after they achieve victory.

The Russian authorities reported an “emergency” on the Kerch bridge on Monday, with two civilians allegedly losing their lives as a result. Images published by Ukrainian media reveal a section of the bridge completely destroyed by the explosions that occurred earlier that morning.

The Ukrainian SBU claimed that the bridge was a legitimate target as it was constructed on occupied Ukrainian territory. Sources from the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy believe that the attack, executed the previous night, was carried out by marine drones that move along the surface of the water.

The Kerch Bridge, built by Russian President Vladimir Putin following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, acts as a key ground supply route for Russian military personnel stationed in Crimea. Additionally, it symbolizes Russia’s presence in and control over the peninsula. Russia’s military fleet in Crimea has been used to launch numerous attacks against the rest of Ukrainian territory.

This is not the first time the Kerch bridge has been targeted. It was previously attacked with explosives in October of last year, resulting in a wave of euphoria in Ukraine and threats of further military escalation by Russia.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence (GUR) labeled the damaged infrastructure as “unnecessary construction.” The head of GUR, Kirilo Budanov, shared that sentiment, describing the Crimean bridge as an unnecessary structure.

With the investigation still ongoing, Russian authorities and Ukrainian sources continue to exchange accusations surrounding the attack on the Kerch bridge. The situation further escalates tensions between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

