[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, March 26, 2023]The Ukrainian authorities stated that the Ukrainian army is successfully stabilizing the battle around the city of Bakhmut, which has almost no civilians. Bahemut is estimated to have had a population of around 70,000. On the other hand, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark hope to establish a unified Nordic air defense system to deal with the threat from Russia.

Ukrainian authorities said the Ukrainian army was successfully stabilizing the fighting around the city of Bakhmut, the Central News Agency reported. The battle for the Udonian city of Bakhmut, the longest battle between the two armies since the Russian invasion, has been devastated.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Valery Zaluzhny said in a phone call with British Defense Chief Tony Radakin that the situation on the front was “most difficult on the Bakhmut side”.

“We are successfully stabilizing the situation on the ground thanks to the great efforts of the Defense Forces,” Zaluzny said on Facebook.

According to the latest intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defense, the Russian offensive on Bahemut has “largely stalled”.

However, Russian forces struck on the front lines in the north and south of Udon’s Donbas region (Donbas) on Tuesday, despite the weakening of Russian attacks near Bakhmut.

Ukrainian military reports said there were attacks along the route drawn from Lyman to Kupiansk, as well as in the town of Avdivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk further south, Reuters reported. Avdiivka) fierce fighting took place. The city of Donetsk is currently occupied by Russia.

Nordics plan joint air defense system in face of Russian threat

The air commanders of Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark have signed a letter of intent to create a unified Nordic air defense system to counter the growing threat from Russia.

According to statements by the militaries of the four countries, the aim of the air defense program is to operate jointly in the currently known way of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Denmark’s air force commander, Major General Jan Dam, told Reuters that Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine last February sparked the move to consolidate air forces in northern Europe.

“Our combined fleet is comparable to that of a major European country,” Damm said.

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)