New York – Ukraine has spoken of “genocide”, Russia has responded, defining Kiev as a “criminal nationalist regime”. And then it was the turn of the United States to accuse Moscow of “denying, denying and denying”. A year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a fiery General Assembly took place in the UN. It’s not the first time. Ukraine and Russia have fought each other with words in the last twelve months, they always do, but the tones used in this session confirm that the hypothesis of a turning point in the conflict appears very distant. “We have no other choice – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at the opening – but to continue fighting for our survival”. “The principle of territorial integrity – he added – cannot be compromised. With the support of the world, Ukraine can re-establish this principle”. “Never in recent history – he continued – has the line between good and evil been so clear – he continued -. We know what we are fighting for, we defend our land and our home. This is the moment to show that you are for the Charter UN”.

The session was dedicated to the resolution proposed by Ukraine, which follows the peace plan of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia “doesn’t want peace,” said Kuleba, stressing that Moscow’s troops “are on the attack on all fronts.” What Ukraine is facing, he added, is “genocide”. “There is no country in the world that wants peace more than Ukraine”, said Kuleba. But the resolution, retorted Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, will not help end the conflict in Ukraine. “It will embolden the West, giving it a new pretext to further isolate Russia.”

“Believing – added Nebenzia – in the accusations against Russia of unprovoked actions against Ukraine is possible only by ignoring the previous eight years in which the criminal nationalist regime arrived in Kiev supported by the West. Starting history in 2022 is an intentional action by the West to confuse people”. “We had no other option – he concluded – to defend the people of Donbass”. “If today we do not condemn and stop Russia’s actions in Ukraine – admitted the European High Representative, Josep Borrell – this will increase the risk, for any other country in the world, of facing a similar aggression. No one is safe in a world where the illegal use of force is normalized”.

After the intervention of the Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who defined the Russian aggression as a “violation of the Charter of the United Nations”, it was up to the United States to drop their load of ninety. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield attacked the Kremlin: “We are here to discuss a resolution promoting lasting peace in Ukraine. The Russian invasion is an attack on the heart of the UN Charter”. “All that Russia did a year ago – she added – was deny, deny and deny, as the delegate from Moscow is doing today”.

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, was not soft either. “The one-year mark since the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a sad milestone-he said-The invasion is an affront to our collective conscience, a violation of the UN Charter and international law. The Russian attack challenges the fundamental principles and values ​​of our multilateral system”.” Today – he concluded – the prospects may seem bleak, but a lasting peace must be based on the UN Charter. The longer the fighting continues, the more difficult this job will be.”