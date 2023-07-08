Ukraine, continuous drama: every day a child killed

9
Serji gray with dust had only two days of breathing and feeding when they pulled him out of the pile of smoke and rubble. Just born and already dead: he was in a maternity clinic in Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.
It was November 22, he remained the youngest of the little angels killed by the madness of adults; from this endless war, in the Ukraine, which eats a child every day like the monsters in fairy tales.
