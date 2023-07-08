Ukraine, continuous drama: every day a child killed

Serji gray with dust had only two days of breathing and feeding when they pulled him out of the pile of smoke and rubble. Just born and already dead: he was in a maternity clinic in Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

It was November 22, he remained the youngest of the little angels killed by the madness of adults; from this endless war, in the Ukraine, which eats a child every day like the monsters in fairy tales.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

