Steve Rosenberg

BBC Russia editor Moscow reports

23 minutes ago

Typically, the weekly news on Russia’s state TV’s flagship program touts the Kremlin’s victory, unsurprisingly.

But Sunday’s (September 11) show opened with a rare admission. The anchor Dmitry Kiselev said solemnly: “On the front line of the (Ukrainian) special military operation, the past week has been the most difficult week so far.”

“The situation on the front line in Kharkiv was particularly difficult. We were outnumbered by the onslaught of hostile forces, and (Russian) troops were forced to withdraw from some previously liberated towns.”

What they call “liberation” can be interpreted as “capture”. Russian troops occupied those places months ago. But after a round of lightning counterattacks by the Ukrainian army, the Russian army lost a lot of land in northeastern Ukraine.

Still, Russia’s state-run media mostly pretended nothing had happened. What happened in Kharkov was not officially called a “retreat”.

In the tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets, a military analyst took a different view: “We clearly underestimated the enemy’s forces, (the Russian army) took too long to react, and collapse finally came… As a result we Frustrated, try to withdraw to minimize losses and avoid surrender.”

The “defeat” sparked outrage among pro-Russian social media platforms and Russian “patriotic” bloggers, who accused the military of making mistakes.

Even Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful leader of Chechnya, is no exception.

Kadyrov warned: “If I don’t adjust my strategy today or tomorrow, I will be forced to explain the real situation on the ground with the Ministry of Defense and even with the national leadership. This is an interesting situation. An amazing situation.”

It has been more than six months since Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I also remember that in the next few days numerous Russian politicians, commentators and analysts went on TV to predict that what the Kremlin called a “special military operation” would end in a few days, predicting that the Ukrainian people would welcome liberation Their Russian army, predicting the downfall of the Ukrainian government like a card.

On the contrary, after more than six months, the Russian army is in retreat.

The key question is: Will Putin suffer political consequences?

After all, for more than 20 years, Putin has enjoyed a reputation as a victor among the Russian elite, always able to get out of the most embarrassing situations. In short, he is invincible.

I’ve always thought of him as the Russian version of Harry Houdini, the escape artist who, no matter what kind of locks or chains you use to tie him up, Putin will always get away.

After February 24, everything changed.

The past six months have shown that President Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine was a serious miscalculation. Instead of a quick solution, Russia was mired in a long and bloody attack and suffered embarrassing setbacks one after another.

When the dictator’s aura of invincibility dims, the aforementioned leaders will be in trouble. Putin will learn the history of Russia – as long as the Russian leaders of the past lost the battle, it was not a good end.

Tsarist Russia was defeated by Japan, leading to the first Russian Revolution in 1905. The military defeat in World War I sparked the 1917 revolution, which ended Tsarist rule.

However, President Putin has no intention of being an open loser.

His spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday (12th): “The (Russian) special military operation continues and will continue until all the tasks originally set are completed.”

Which brings us to another key question: what is Putin going to do next?

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who knows what Putin is thinking and planning. Much depends on how accurate the information he receives from military and intelligence chiefs.

But we do know two things: The Russian president rarely admits mistakes, and he rarely reverses his decisions.

From what the state media has said, we have already seen signs of blaming Western support for Ukraine for defeats on the battlefield.

“With the support of NATO, Kyiv has launched a counteroffensive,” Russian state television declared.

An even more troubling question has been lurking for a long time: If President Putin cannot win with conventional weapons, will President Putin use nuclear weapons?

Only a few days ago, the head of the Ukrainian military, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, warned that “there is a direct threat of the use of strategic nuclear weapons by the Russian military in certain circumstances.”

For now, the Kremlin appears to be unhurried, and state-run TV is even more positive, describing Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as a “turning point in the special operation.”

As for the leader of the Kremlin, just as the news of Russia’s loss of territory spread last Saturday (10th), Putin with a calm face unveiled a new Ferris wheel in Moscow – the tallest Ferris wheel in Europe.