A 17-year-old Ukrainian girl, Viktoria Sushilina, a student of Kropyvnytskyi, in central Kirovograd Oblast (north of Nikolaiv), has cut off the hair she had grown since birth, to raise funds for the armed forces fighting against the Russian invasion. Ukrainska Pravda writes it, adding that the girl earned 6,560 hryvnias (about 168 euros) from the sale of her long braid. The online newspaper publishes photos of the girl with very long hair and then with a bob, after her cut. The braid of hair cut and then donated was 64 centimeters long and weighed 108 grams.

