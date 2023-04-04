12
REAL TIME
The Wagner Group: “Taking Bakhmut, hoisting the Russian flag”. But the Ukrainian General Staff denies: “Our army still defends the city”
04 apr
02:01
Russian drones have hit the Ukrainian port of Odessa
04 apr
01:16
Zelensky: “Russia will not be able to hide behind a chair at the UN”
04 apr
00:53
Zelensky: “Ukraine is getting stronger every day”
04 apr
00:30
White House: Bakhmut has not fallen into Russian hands
04 apr
00:14
Moscow: tactical nuclear weapons near Belarus borders with NATO