The death toll from Russia’s bombing of many Ukrainian cities on Monday (October 10) rose to 19, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday. Ukraine has accused Russia of being a “terrorist state” at the UN General Assembly.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine today on the telegram group: “According to preliminary data, 19 people were killed and 105 injured”. The death toll was announced on Monday night at 14.

According to the same source, after the attacks, more than 300 regions across Ukraine remained without electricity, and these Russian attacks specifically targeted power stations.

This Tuesday morning, the southern Ukrainian town of Zaporozhye, which has been under Russian shelling in recent weeks, was hit by another Russian missile attack. According to Ukraine’s state emergency services, 12 S-300 missiles hit local “civilian” infrastructure, killing one person.

Energy facilities in western Ukraine, far from the front lines, were also bombed on Tuesday, and Lviv city hall said the city was deprived of 30 percent of its electricity.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday a new “large-scale” strike by Russian forces on Ukrainian military targets and power facilities. “Today, the Russian armed forces continue to carry out large-scale strikes against Ukrainian military sites and electrical installations with long-range high-precision weapons from land and sea bases,” said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. He assured that all targets were hit.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Chmygal said 11 major infrastructures in eight regions were damaged, except for the capital Kyiv. Ukraine has also announced that it will stop exporting electricity to Europe due to the Russian bombing, with outages affecting many regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his massive bombing of Ukraine on Monday when the Crimea bridge was bombed on Saturday. Crimea is a peninsula of Ukraine annexed by Moscow in 2014.