Ukraine Defies Russian Threats and Plans to Resume Grain Exports in Black Sea

Title: Ukraine Defiant in Face of Russian Threats, Vows to Resume Grain Exports in the Black Sea

Subtitle: Ukrainian Foreign Minister highlights risks associated with resuming trade amid Russian hostility

In the midst of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine has reaffirmed its determination to resume grain exports in the Black Sea. This comes despite threats from Russia and its naval blockade in the region, as well as recent bombardments against Ukraine’s southern ports.

Speaking to TIME magazine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba emphasized Ukraine’s readiness to take risks. He expressed Ukraine’s determination to continue trade despite Russia’s refusal to extend the previous trade agreement that permitted commerce in the area for a year. “We don’t need Russia,” Kuleba asserted.

However, Russia’s recent threats to attack ships heading for Ukrainian ports have further heightened concerns. The Kremlin announced that it would consider any ships capable of carrying military cargo, which raises the stakes for Ukrainian vessels. In response, Ukraine’s foreign minister acknowledged the risks associated with resuming trade, including the possibility of ships being sunk by Russian mines or missiles.

Kuleba stressed the importance of minimizing risks and engaging in dialogue to ensure the safety of all involved parties. He recognized that the decision to resume trade carried potential dangers but maintained Ukraine’s willingness to proceed under safer circumstances.

Unfortunately, Russia seems to have little incentive to return to the agreement, despite international calls for cooperation against food insecurity. Wheat prices have already surged in response to Moscow’s threats, further exacerbating the situation. Kuleba argued that by terminating the grain deal, Russia aims to harm Ukraine while capitalizing on higher prices for its own grain. He viewed Russia’s actions as an attempt to maximize profits under the guise of diplomacy.

In a similar move, Ukraine declared that it would consider any ship sailing towards Russian ports or occupied territory in the Black Sea as a potential “military ship.” This announcement mirrors Russia’s own stance and highlights the heightened tensions between the two nations.

The United States has also voiced concerns over Russia’s aggressive behavior. The White House National Security Council issued a statement on Wednesday, warning that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea. The United States believes that Russia has placed additional sea mines near Ukrainian ports as part of a coordinated effort to justify attacks on civilian ships and falsely blame Ukraine for these incidents.

Since pulling out of the Black Sea Agreement, Russia has already launched attacks on Ukrainian grain export ports in Odessa, utilizing missiles and drones. These attacks have resulted in the destruction of approximately 60,000 tons of grain.

The situation remains tense as Ukraine stands resolute in its determination to resume grain exports in the face of Russian threats. The international community closely watches these developments as the Black Sea region continues to be a flashpoint of geopolitical tensions.

