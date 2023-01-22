Home World Ukraine, deputy minister arrested: he took bribes on generators
Ukraine, deputy minister arrested: he took bribes on generators

Ukraine, deputy minister arrested: he took bribes on generators

Kiev. L’national anti-corruption office of Ukraine announced that it has arrested the deputy minister for infrastructure development, Vasyl Lozynski, because he would have collected 400 thousand dollars to facilitate the purchase of electric generators at inflated prices. But there are also problems for the Defense, although for now they are less clear.

The arrest of the deputy minister is part of a maxi operation, with more than 150 agents, which the national anti-corruption office has recently carried out against a criminal group that had targeted the very substantial budget announced last summer by the government to cope with the winter.

