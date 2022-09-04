A Russian and a Ukrainian soldier embrace. The mural appeared in Melbourne, but caused such a fuss in the local Ukrainian community that street-artist, Peter Seaton, decided to remove it. The same Ukrainian ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who spoke of work “absolutely offensive to all Ukrainians” asked for his removal. “The painter has no idea of ​​the invasion of Ukraine and it is disappointing to see it done without consulting the Ukrainian community in Melbourne.”

Olga Boichak, a Ukrainian sociologist living in Australia, explained in a Twitter thread why the mural is considered offensive to the Ukrainian people. “Russia’s war in Ukraine is not a conflict between two nations – it is an invasion. The mural creates a sense of false equivalence between the victim and the attacker which is dangerous, because it implies that peace can be achieved if both sides decide to lay down their arms. For now we all have a clear idea of ​​what would happen if Ukraine stopped fighting. ‘

