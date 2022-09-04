Home World Ukraine: enemy soldiers embrace, murals removed in Melbourne “absolutely offensive to all Ukrainians”
World

Ukraine: enemy soldiers embrace, murals removed in Melbourne “absolutely offensive to all Ukrainians”

by admin
Ukraine: enemy soldiers embrace, murals removed in Melbourne “absolutely offensive to all Ukrainians”

A Russian and a Ukrainian soldier embrace. The mural appeared in Melbourne, but caused such a fuss in the local Ukrainian community that street-artist, Peter Seaton, decided to remove it. The same Ukrainian ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who spoke of work “absolutely offensive to all Ukrainians” asked for his removal. “The painter has no idea of ​​the invasion of Ukraine and it is disappointing to see it done without consulting the Ukrainian community in Melbourne.”
Olga Boichak, a Ukrainian sociologist living in Australia, explained in a Twitter thread why the mural is considered offensive to the Ukrainian people. “Russia’s war in Ukraine is not a conflict between two nations – it is an invasion. The mural creates a sense of false equivalence between the victim and the attacker which is dangerous, because it implies that peace can be achieved if both sides decide to lay down their arms. For now we all have a clear idea of ​​what would happen if Ukraine stopped fighting. ‘

See also  Afghanistan, the journalist who had interviewed a Taliban leader also leaves the country

You may also like

Attack on a bus in the West Bank:...

Luciani’s private letter made public for the first...

Card Parolin: Vatican sees agreement with China moving...

US aircraft carrier George Bush with Amerigo Vespucci...

Germany, against the expensive energy maxi aid plan...

California fires, thousands evacuated

Putin will visit the Orient 2022 military exercise,...

Erdogan accuses Greece of occupying Aegean islands and...

Trump calls FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago a “mockery...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev, “drones destroy Russian material...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy