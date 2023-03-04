Two explosions were heard today in the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, while an air raid alarm was triggered in the region of the same name, as well as in half of the regions of the country: the Ukrainian broadcaster Suspline reported it on Telegram and local media. Furthermore, according to local media, electricity supplies were cut off in some areas of the city. Previously, again according to local media, Russian troops had bombed some areas of the region that are on the line of contact, causing two deaths and one wounded.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian missile attack has risen to 10 on a condominium. Among the victims is a child. This was stated on Facebook by the State Emergency Services Office in the Zaporizhia region, reports Ukrinform. Over the course of two days, rescuers cleared the area of ​​the Russian missile attack that hit an apartment building in Zaporizhia, removing more than 333 tons of debris.

In the meantime, Russian forces bombed the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region of southern Ukraine this morning: the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, announced on Telegram, as reported by the national media. The attack did not cause injuries or deaths, but a business and four homes were damaged, while a power line was cut.

At least four people have died and 12 others have been injured following attacks by Russian forces launched in the last 24 hours, which have hit eight regions of the country: local authorities have announced this, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Military Administration of Kherson region in southern Ukraine said Russia yesterday bombed the region 69 times, using mortars, artillery, tanks, drones and multiple-launch missile systems. Russian forces have eliminated up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed a US-made howitzer near Kherson, Russian news agency Tass reports.

A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured as they tried to cross a makeshift bridge outside Bakhmut. This was reported by the Ukrainian army quoted by Sky News.

The victims were trying to flee the besieged city when they were hit by shelling, soldiers who were assisting them said.

A representative of the Ukrainian military said it was now too dangerous for civilians to leave the city in vehicles, while people fled on foot instead.

BAKHMUT UNDER SIEGE

“There is fighting in the city and also in the streets, but thanks to the Ukrainian armed forces they have not yet taken control of the city,” Bakhmut’s deputy mayor Oleksandr Marchenko told the BBC, referring to the city under RUSSIAN siege. Meanwhile, the army claims that in the last 24 hours it has repelled numerous attacks in the city, reports the BBC. “Their only goal is to kill people and commit genocide of the Ukrainian people. The tactic the Russians are using is scorched earth. They want to destroy Bakhmut, they want to destroy the city,” Marchenko added.

ROBERTA METSOLA A KIEV

“I hope that the accession negotiations can start already this year: the future of Ukraine is in the European Union”. This was stated by the president of the Eurochamber Roberta Metsola during her visit to Kiev. “The pace at which the Verkhovna Rada and the government are making progress on applying for EU membership is impressive,” she added.

