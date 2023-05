KIEV – On the eve of the expiry of the wheat agreement, Ukraine and Russia have reached an agreement with Turkish mediation on a two-month extension, but there is a strong risk that it will be the last. After long unsuccessful attempts and a sensational scuffle among the delegates, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan he achieved a success in extremis that will be extremely useful to him on the internal front, that of the presidential run-off.