World

With the offer of a salary and the guarantee of Russian citizenship, according to an investigation published today by the American magazine Foreign Policy Moscow is recruiting Afghan elite troops formed by the international coalition and left to fend for themselves after the fall of Kabul in August 2021. The magazine had direct access to messages sent to former Afghan Special Forces commanders and spoke to some of them. which confirmed the general maneuvers underway to send new forces to occupy Ukraine.

