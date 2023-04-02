The four-time world kickboxing champion, the Ukrainian Vitaly Merinov, died in the night between March 31 and April 1 from wounds sustained on the war front in Ukraine. The news was given by the mayor of the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsynkiv, who spoke of an “irreparable loss” for the community.

«Vitaly Merinov left for the war on the first day of the invasion. During one of the fights, he was shot in the leg. He recovered and returned to the front ».

Merinov had joined the Ukrainian army as a volunteer soon after the Russian army began its invasion; Wounded by shrapnel in the leg during one of the battles, he recovered and returned to the front, the mayor said. It is unclear where he was mortally wounded. Merinov is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter. According to Kiev, at least 262 Ukrainian athletes have died since the start of the invasion.