Ukraine, French journalist killed by bombs in Bakhmut

A journalist from AFP, Agence France-Press, was killed in a bombing in Ukraine. His name was Arman Soldin and he was killed in an attack in the east of the country. He was 32 years old. The French agency itself gave the news. “We are sad to announce that our reporter Arman Soldin was killed today near Bakhmut, Ukraine. All our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones,” read a tweet from AFP showing the reporter’s photo of war, smiling.

Soldin, the news agency’s video reporter and video coordinator from Ukraine, fell victim to an attack in the early afternoon, reporters accompanying him said. The bombing took place around 15.30 Italian time near Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut, a target of Russian forces for days. The reporter “was with four colleagues who are all unharmed. They were with the Ukrainian soldiers when they were fired upon by rockets”, writes AFP.

