It will be the Atlantic Alliance that will define the kind and extent of military aid or in any case support to Ukraine by each member country. And it will do so once it has received from the individual States the availability, operating times and logistics that they will be able to guarantee. Each allied country sees its own defense logistics structures at work, it is now a question of understanding – or rather having the numbers – which and how much aid is or would be available. This is the orientation that emerges, and moreover – it is pointed out in political and defense circles – it can only be so in the face of a significant number of member countries, but at the same time different in the dynamics of industry and Defence.

Italy has long favored sending generators to deal with the cold emergency. Given the effects of Russian bombing on power plants, Italy will also supply tents to accommodate displaced persons and people fleeing. The defense minister never spoke of weapons or military instruments. Yesterday there was certainly a phone call between Prime Minister Meloni and the Ukrainian president Zelensky, with the latter asking for anti-aircraft defense systems to be sent and followed by a tweet in which he praised the allocation by the Italian government of an additional 10 million euros in aid. Zelensky also reported that the prime minister informed him that the issue of supplying air defense systems to protect the Ukrainian skies is under study. The rumors report a sophisticated anti-aircraft system, in fact, produced by our country together with France.

While waiting for certain decisions, we are currently stuck with the decrees passed by the Draghi executive and which the current government and parliament are translating into executive measures. Moreover, the Minister of Defense himself, Guido Crosetto, has repeatedly argued in recent weeks that a sixth decree-arms was not and is not expected by the end of 2022. And in the very recent communications to Parliament on the sending of means, military materials and equipment to Ukraine, he recalled that “in the previous government the content of the decrees on military aid was kept secret” to Ukraine “and the classified nature of those decrees forced them to pass through Copasir. When the government decides on a possible sixth package of military aid, on the basis of manifest needs, it will follow the same procedure and will report to Copasir on the contents of the possible transfer”. Crosetto had already specified – on the occasion of an event at the Antico Circolo del tira all’arche in Rome for the presentation of a book – that today his thought, that is of Italy, is to equip Ukraine with generators , to deal with the cold emergency, given the effects of Russian bombing on Italy’s power plants, and to equip that country with tents to accommodate displaced persons and people on the run.