Strategically, there is perfect continuity between the Russian conquest of Severodonetsk (and shortly after of Lysichansk) and the breaking of the siege of Kharkiv and the release of Izium, Lyman e Khersonoperated by the Ukrainians: from February 2022 the general Zaluzhny and his General Staff simply repeated the same pattern of defense and counterattack, a Hostomel e Chernihiv first, then in Severodonetsk, avoiding holding “at all costs” indefensible territories but also taking care not to give up very easily defensible positions on the cheap. This is the case with Bakhmut. The question that anyone asks when faced with the battle that keeps the mercenaries busy Wagner, russian army e Donbass separatists against the Armed Forces of Ukraine for exactly seven months is “why?”. The question is not just: it is the single longest-lasting engagement of the war. But above all it is the bloodiest: it seems that the dead of the two sides fluctuate between 30-40 thousand, of which about 10 thousand are Ukrainians. For comparison, this single battle cost twice as many lives as the Civil War in Libya from 2014 to today and almost as long as the Nazi invasion of Greece in 1941.

It has become so important not for a reason born “on the ground”, but for what happened a little further north between September and October, when the troops of Kiev recovered, with Izium and Lyman, the main railway junctions between central Russia and Donbass. And just Izium was the most important prey, even if not as valuable as Kherson or Mariupolamong the cities conquered by the forces of Kremlin in the first six months of the war: it was because, acting as a pivot on its railway system, from that point it is possible to effectively keep both Kharkiv and Donbass under threat. It goes without saying that the Russians, since the railways existed, have opted to move men and vehicles on rails and only in this way can they move “large numbers”. Having lost the two “pins” of Izium and Lyman, they continued to exert pressure where they were at the time of the misfortune, i.e. in the areas between Svatovy e Kreminna to the north and around Bakhmut to the south. The presence of many frozen streams and roads covered by sheets of ice, which remained so up until three or four days ago when the rains began, favored them in electing above all the area around Bakhmut (among which the now famous solder, Krasna Hora etc.) as the main objective. The conquest of him has long been thought by the Russian General Staff likely to result in the front collapse and the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces beyond the borders of the oblast Donetsk.

But it was not so, because when necessary the Ukrainians are always there withdrew in good order (their general, Zaluzhny, is not the type to hold token targets) and they promptly tucked themselves away protected by trenches well built, industrial installations e logistics infrastructure. Thus, the eastern part of Bakhmut, the one that the Russians have gradually gnawed under Ukrainian control, has been defended with fewer and fewer troops, so as not to expose them to the risk ofencirclement. On the other hand, in the last days of the battle of Severodonetsk, the same area was defended by less than a thousand men, compared to tens of thousands previously employed.

Zaluzhny is the only serving general in the world to have nine uninterrupted years of war experience: how come he risked Bakhmut’s stubborn defense, apart from the fact that the city was well fortified and not difficult to hold? The reason is the same, as mentioned at the beginning, that prompted him to fight house to house in Mariupol, Hostomel, Severodonetsk and Chernihiv: to keep the bulk of the Russian forces engaged in a fight from the great symbolic value (for the Kremlin) but of little value both tactically and strategically. And make the Russian General Staff consume tens of thousands of troops, evidently considered expendable.

Things got to the point where, in mid-spring, in front of the slaughterhouses of Mariupol and Severodonetsk, General Ben Hodgesa former commander of the American forces in Europe and a great connoisseur of the two warring sides, went so far as to argue that in September Mosca he would no longer have an army. What happened in the autumn between Kharkiv and Lyman, in addition to the partial mobilization, supports his thesis. It is too early, however, to say what will happen: we can only limit ourselves to underlining how long-awaited “big offensive” of Russian troops has not yet begun, also because tens of thousands of regulars and reservists are still busy trying to conquer this forty square kilometer municipality. Nor do we know if the Russian and Ukrainian troops will receive supplies quickly in the coming months from Iran e Chinesefrom the Moscow side, and from the West, for Kiev: the reconstitution ofmissile arsenal of the Kremlin and the arrival of tank modern for the Ukrainians they tell two stories that have little to do with this remote location in Donbass. In the short term, it is probable that the two contenders will increasingly use, in addition to the usual artillery, what has appeared in recent weeks: the Russians kamikaze drones, the Ukrainians precision missile systems arrived from Americans and Europeans. No matter the fate of this unfortunate city, the war is neither won nor lost in Bakhmut: the main strongholds of the Ukrainians in this region are in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, located 35-40 kilometers from the town, a commute distance in time peace but very long in the economy of the war in Ukraine if we think that the troops of Moscow took ten months to arrive from nearby Popasna up to this battered town. And Popasna is a little more than twenty kilometers away. In short, why Bakhmut? For the same reason as each of the twelve battles of the Isonzo: because both sides have deemed it, rightly or wrongly, worthy of being fought.