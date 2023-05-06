Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking the city of Bakhmut with white phosphorus munitions

The Ukrainian army has released the video showing images of an alleged Russian attack on the city of Bakhmut, in which the effects of the possible use of white phosphorus ammunition can be seen. It is unclear when exactly the alleged attack took place, which was filmed by a drone: the footage shows some skyscrapers in the city on fire. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted that the attack targeted “unoccupied areas of Bakhmut with incendiary munitions.”

White phosphorus is a wax-like substance that ignites when in contact with oxygen, creating bright plumes of smoke. In contact with the human body it causes severe, painful and very deep burns, ends up passing through the skin, reaching the bones, burning the tissues and, if no immediate action is taken, causing death. It was not considered a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention, but today according to international treaties it can only be used to illuminate an area, to hide or to frighten an enemy, but not to strike an enemy. From when he invaded Ukraine in February last year, lRussia has been accused of using white phosphorus on several occasions, including during the siege of Mariupol early in the war.

Not enough shells, but more than enough phosphorus.

Ruscists are shelling unoccupied areas of Bakhmut with incendiary ammunition.

They will burn in Hell. 📷 @SOF_UKR pic.twitter.com/7oqNTumJ34 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 5, 2023

Bakhmut is located in Donbass: it is a town without great military, geographical or strategic value. However, the two armies are stubbornly fighting it – the Russians to try to conquer it at all costs and the Ukrainians in its defense to the bitter end – partly for political reasons, partly for military prestige and partly for war tactics that have little to do with see with the small town itself.

– Read also: What is Bakhmut’s battle for?