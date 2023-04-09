A former US intelligence official said that Ukraine has reportedly lost around 330,000 soldiers since the start of the war.

Source: Profimedia

Scott Ritter, a retired US Marine Corps major and intelligence officerhe stated that they are The armed forces of Ukraine reportedly lost more than 330,000 soldiers since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, reports “Rasha Today”. He claims that Ukraine reduces its lossese.

“Ukraine tries to minimize its losses, but the truth is that they are drastically higher than the official figures“, said Riter.

Ritter claims it is Chief of the General Staff of the Army of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, spoke with his colleague Marko Mili about the number of soldiers killed. According to Ritter’s calculation, the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers is around 315,000.

“It is difficult to say with certainty, but the Chief of the General Staff of the Army of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, in a conversation with his American colleague Mark Milli, said that 250,000 soldiers died. About 83,000 are missing, of which about 60,000 are most likely dead. This means that the total number of dead is around 315,000“, claims Riter.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

