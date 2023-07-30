Ukraine has moved the date of Christmas to December 25th. Explosions in Russia in a Rostov bar: 15 injured

12:03

More than 300 Orthodox priests are calling for a definitive break with Moscow

More than three hundred priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Upz (Ukrainskaja Pravoslavnaja Zerkov), still formally linked to the patriarchate of Moscow, sent a letter to Metropolitan Onufryj of Kiev, head of the Ukrainian jurisdiction, expressing consternation after the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, one of the largest Upz churches in the whole country.

“We do not want to suffer either for Russia, for Putin or even for Kirill”, reads the appeal re-launched by Asianews, which calls for the immediate and definitive termination of relations with the Muscovite Church. The Odessa tragedy is described as “an act of barbarism”, and the priests ask to convene the Synod of the UPZ, to sanction the detachment from the hierarchy which “supports the genocide of the Ukrainians, at the hands of the Russian occupiers. Thousands of Ukrainians will no longer see the sunlit sky, they will no longer write poetic verses, they will no longer give bouquets of flowers to their loved one and they will no longer hold their little son in their arms… And all this inexpressible pain, this immense tragedy in the name of satanic justice coming from the Moscow sewers, as the patriarch proclaims. And what do we answer him?».

The adjective “satanic” is used several times in the letter to define the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and in particular the proclamations of Kirill, whose name, the priests explain, “continued to remember in the liturgies by many of us, despite the decisions of last year’s Synod”. Several Upz bishops and metropolitans continue to support “unity with the patriarchate of Moscow”, from where the Ukrainian jurisdiction is continually remembered as “part of the Russian Orthodox Church”. This is why the appeal to Onufryj, who according to the signatories “did not try to convince the Ukrainians or the Russians of the contrary”.