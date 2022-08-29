Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 28. Comprehensive Xinhua News Agency reporters abroad reported: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the 26th that since the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports, 1 million tons of grain have been shipped abroad through three Ukrainian ports. . On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry called for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Russian grain and fertilizer exports to ensure global food security.

——According to the news released by the website of the Ukrainian Presidential Palace, Zelensky said in his speech on the 26th that since the implementation of the agricultural product export agreement, 1 million tons of grain have passed through Chernomorsk, Odessa and Pivdyan. Ships abroad from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. During this period, a total of 44 ships carrying Ukrainian grain arrived in 15 countries. At present, there are still more than 70 ships applying to enter the Ukrainian port to load grain. Ukraine aims to export 3 million tons of grain per month by sea.

——The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on the 26th that a lot of work needs to be done to implement the memorandum of understanding signed by Russia and the United Nations on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Although the US and EU claim that the sanctions against Russia do not apply to grain and fertilizers, there are still many obstacles in bank settlements, insurance and shipping due to the sanctions. Russia calls on all parties concerned to take a responsible and serious attitude and fully implement relevant agreements to ensure global food security.

– Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov said on the 27th that in the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant three times. The Ukrainian artillery position that carried out the shelling was located in the Marganets settlement area of ​​Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russian artillery counterattacked and destroyed an American M777 howitzer. The radiation condition of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is currently normal, and technicians are monitoring the nuclear power plant and ensuring its operation. He said that in the past day, the Russian air defense forces shot down seven UAVs and intercepted one “Dot-U” missile and 18 American “Haimas” multiple rocket artillery shells.

——According to today’s Russian News Agency reported on the 28th, the head of the administrative agency of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye state, Baritsky, said that he has prepared for any possible events at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, including making plans to evacuate residents if necessary. s plan.

——According to the Ukrainian State News Agency on the 27th, citing news from military departments across Ukraine, the Russian army launched artillery fire on Zaporozhye and Kharkiv regions on the 26th.

– Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova commented on the 26th that Russia is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the IAEA delegation can safely visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and achieve its established goals. Zakharova said that Russia hopes that the United Nations can devote its energy to preventing Kyiv from posing a threat to nuclear security. In particular, the Ukrainian army is shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, with some shells falling on the spent fuel storage area, and this task has become more urgent.

—— Today’s Russian News Agency quoted Rogov, a representative of the Zaporozhye state government, as saying on the 26th that the Ukrainian army deliberately shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in an attempt to cause a nuclear waste leakage accident.