Here are the classified documents that Western intelligence put in state of maximum alert. Five yellowed sheets are the weapons with which the war has been going on for 48 hours with other, no less insidious means. These are images of classified documents that would reveal details of operations, deployments, roles, endowments and losses of the alliance that supports Ukraine, “sensitive” also in view of the announced counter-offensive in Kiev. They began appearing on social media sites and platforms on Friday, as a second block of confidential files appeared on the anonymous website 4Chan and then on other social networks it concerns American relations with the Middle East and China.

The documents are dated February 23 to March 1 and provide what appear to be details about the weapon advances and equipment entering Ukraine in more precise times and quantities than the United States generally provides publicly. They appear as photographs of graphs of projected weapon system deliveries, ammunition and training trends, casualty estimates, and other plans. Pentagon officials acknowledge that these are documents from Department of Defense, but the copies appear to have been altered in parts from their original format. The modified versions, for example, overestimate US estimates of Ukrainian war dead and underestimate estimates of Russian troops killed. The general reliability of these top secret materials was initially more controversial, but the announcement of an official inquiry in Washington and the reaction of the US national security and the Pentagon lead to at least partial authenticity.



This is also the opinion of various strategic analysts consulted by ilfattoquotidiano.it in the past few hours who also agree on a clear US-Ukraine matrix. It remains to be understood who really spread them and for what purpose: if they came from pro-Russian Ukrainians would be to damage Western plans, but there is also the hypothesis that they were deliberately disseminated, that of war, to misdirect, that is, to make the Russians believe they wanted to do one thing and do another, or to accredit weaknesses in the departments deployed where there are none, especially in view of the announced one counteroffensive of Kiev. It must also be taken into account that the dossier of top secret cables seems to be disturbing also Moscow. Russian prime minister Mikhaiul Mishustin banned government officials from leaving the country without special permission. The Financial Times earlier this week he revealed that the Russian security services would begin to confiscate passports to senior officials and executives of state-owned companies to prevent travel abroad, “while paranoia over leaks and defections is spreading in President Vladimir Putin’s regime”.

THE FIRST TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS

To open the double front, trenches and intelligence documents, was the diffusion of five “top secret” documents emanating from the US command portraying the situation of American and Atlantic support for the Ukrainian resistance. If there is a trace of it Discord, a social media chat platform popular among gamers and in the analyzes of Bellingcat, the Dutch investigative site. Doubts about the authenticity and purpose of the diffusion animate a heated international debate, opened by New York Times. The documents are state of the art until March 1st and describe it through data of three commands of the Pentagon. Sensitive information on various fronts is revealed, arranged in infographics, starting from the real presence and role of NATO soldiers in Ukraine which has always been denied: 97 according to the document50 of them British (later Latvians, French and 14 Americans and a Dutchman) and not with training tasks but direct support to Kiev in very delicate situations such as the designation of targets for air and missile raids or drone fleet management for tactical reconnaissance. The documents also illuminate the commitment around Ukraine: under the orders of the Command for Europe there would be a deployment of 92,000 soldiers with 17 ships and five nuclear submarines for deterrence purposes. The air force has 4 B-52 bombers and seven fighter squadrons, two of generation F-35.

A NIGHTMARE CALLED AMMUNITION, THE SUSPICIOUS COUNT

Some missions with spy planes and drones are also detailed (no mention of Sigonella). Of the 952,000 heavy caliber artillery ammunition supplied overall on March 1, ne 10 thousand remained, good for four days of battle only. A sign of how massive the counter-offensive was but also of the level of “consumption” of the ammunition, a problem which, if confirmed, will compromise the potential of the counter-offensive. The documentation also gives an account of the wear and tear of the departments, 13 artillery groups, 34 maneuver brigades and 26 of judged territorial reserve unfit for war of movement. Moscow could instead count on 424 combat groups out of 527 but 110 are not operational. On the losses, and it is one of the data that have made one suspect the integrity of the documents released, there would have been 16-17 thousand Russian fallen against 61-71 thousand Ukrainians, a report deemed not credible especially in the light of the estimates provided so far. General Mark Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staffpublicly stated last November that Russia has lost “well beyond” 100 thousand soldiers and Ukraine also lost just as many. And those estimates have continued to climb in recent months, even as officials have stopped providing more precise numbers.

US ADMISSIONS

The security analysts contacted by the New York Times they believe that there are also sensitive information slides on China, the Indo-Pacific military theater, the Middle East and terrorism. A senior US intelligence official called the leak “a nightmare for the Five Eyes,” as the intelligence-sharing alliance between the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada is called. Mick Mulroy, a former top Pentagon official, believes it is “a significant security breach” that could hamper Ukraine’s military planning: “Since many of these are document photos, it appears that they are a deliberate leak made by someone wishes to damage the efforts of Ukraine, the United States and NATO”. One analyst described al Now what has so far emerged as the “punta dell’iceberg“.

THE SECOND WAVE

A second set of classified documents detail other American national security secrets. The earliest known appearance is and up 4chan, an anonymous and marginal bulletin board. The document is a map purporting to show the state of the war in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, scene of a fierce battle that lasted months but the documentation also includes sensitive information slides on China, the Indo-Pacific military theater, the Middle East and terrorism. The framework and scope of the alleged revelations is still unclear. Il New York Times cites the opinion of two aspects. Kyle Walterhead of research of Logically, a British company that tracks disinformation and monitors prominent Russian channels on Telegram. He argues that the loss charts would be a “Western influence” operation. Jonathan Teubner, managing director of FilterLabs AI, which tracks messages in Russia, said that while pro-Kremlin rumors claimed the leak was an American or Ukrainian disinformation campaign, his lead analyst thought it might be a Russian operation intended to sow distrust among Washington and Kiev.