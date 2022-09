KIEV – The Italian observers, raised to the rank of credible and neutral controllers by the friends of Tass, are two. In the lists of the referendum underway for the annexation to Russia of the four territories (partially) occupied by the invading army, there are actually three. The third is Maurizio MarroneCouncilor for Transport and International Cooperation of the Piedmont Region for Brothers of Italy, but he denies being in Donbass.