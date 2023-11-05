Ukraine hits a Russian ship anchored in Crimea with a missile

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on Saturday one of its warships was hit by a Ukrainian missile while it was anchored in the port of Kerch on the Crimean peninsula on the Black Sea. It was not clear which ship it was, nor in what how it was damaged. The ministry said 15 cruise missiles were fired at the ship, all but one of which were intercepted. The Ukrainian government later confirmed the attack.

For months, Ukraine has been targeting Russian military infrastructure in Crimea from afar and especially warships in the Black Sea, with the aim of reducing Russian military capacity in southern Ukraine and isolating the Crimean peninsula as much as possible. which Russia has illegally occupied since 2014. Following these attacks, Russia was forced to withdraw a large part of its fleet from the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

