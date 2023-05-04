Ukraine, I stand by the relay for peace: weapons are not the only possible answer

by Michele Sanfilippo

From the beginning of conflict between Russia and Ukraine the mainstream press is squashing public opinion into a vision Manichean: there is an attacker and an attacked person. The aggressor is a bloodthirsty dictator and it is, therefore, the duty of accomplished democracies to defend the attacked to the sword, under the aegis of NATO.

Indeed, much of this view is not wrong at all. Putin is, in fact, a dictator: the game through which he is Medvedevsharing power for almost 25 years is an insult to democracy. Russia is the aggressor country, Ukraine the attacked one. There is no doubt.

That the only possible response to this conflict is the one we are practicing now, instead, seems much more questionable to me. Of course, it was right to give Putin the signal that he cannot deal with international problems invading countries with which it conflicts but neither can we ignore why the conflict has come about. After all, it was Biden himself in 1997 to declare that if the Baltic countries had joined NATO (which has now happened) Russia would have reacted severely. And now, with the exception of Ukraine, all the Baltic countries are in NATO. And it is precisely by the will of the United States of America that NATO is adopting a position inclined to reject any form of negotiation, while it is extremely willing to provide, through the member countries, large quantities of weapons to Ukraine. Until? We don’t know. There is no way out.

I believe that this war is giving the USA (which, not by chance, supports it in no uncertain terms) numerous economic benefits to the detriment of the interests of European countries which were the ones that had a greater volume of business with Russia. In particular, Germania e Italia as we could check with our bills during the winter just ended. But in addition to the economic damage they are also producing huge loss of human lifeof worsening environmental problems – not to mention that bringing Russia to the brink could even prompt Putin to make use of nuclear weapons. I wonder with what effects.

The great absentee is, as too often happens, Europe, which in its constituent phase had given hope that it would be inspired by values ​​that were not limited to the increase of GDP alone, which now seems to be the only true religion embodied (Economic Neoliberalism ) who has governed the US since Reagan. Europe should be able to produce proposals capable of reconciling the countries in conflict, having as its primary objective that of save lives. For years Fabio Fazio and the big newspapers of economic power have warned us of the disappearance of the complexity that the advent of those barbarians of the 5 Star Movement were producing in political discourse. Today, however, as soon as someone tries to investigate the reasons for the conflict he is immediately enlisted in the ranks of the Putiniansgiven that, as it is clear to everyone, there is an attacked and an attacker.

So, given that information doesn’t do it, we need to make those who govern us feel that they also exist in civil society more complex points of view compared to the simplification that has been served up to us for over a year to unified networks. It is for these reasons that I feel close to the proposal of Michele Santoro, Alessandro Barbero, Tomaso Montanari, Anna Falcone and many others of a peace relay. It is necessary to get out of the blind and sterile Manichaeism adopted by almost all the information, while there is a need to give voice to critical but constructive positions, the only ones that can lead to the understanding of the other’s positions and, therefore, to the solution of the conflict.

