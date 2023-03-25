From 24 February 2022 to today, I have thought without interruption that supporting Ukraine also militarily has been and continues to be the obligatory choice to guarantee the existence of a sovereign country invaded by a vastly superior power demographically and militarily. All the more, and it does not seem to me an irrelevant detail, that the Ukrainian population has been and is determined to resist.

Its president, as a comedian and leader up to that day not particularly credible in achieving the goals of democratization and the fight against corruption that he had set out to do, he remained in charge of his country and communicated every day to Europe and to the West, to which he feels he belongs, the need to be able to defend himself.

I know that this “stupid” premise, as Barbara Spinelli unfortunately also defined it, but respectful of reality is often considered an empty and cloying litany. Primarily by the pacifist leaders, enough of its own kind of our country, which in the name of a desirable and shareable negotiating solution, still to be built, demand the immediate military disengagement of Italy which, moreover, contributes in a negligible way but which is propagandistically represented as a significant subtraction of resources to reduce taxes or raise pensions to the detriment of citizens. In the days of the painful little theater on Zelensky’s planned and actually denied intervention a San RemoMassimo Cacciari had observed: “The so-called pacifist political leaders from Matteo Salvini to Giuseppe Conte have never managed to explain to us how, in their opinion, the truce and the cease-fire: filling one’s mouth with the word peace is as unrealistic as it is empty exercise for its own sake, if you don’t explain how it can be achieved politically. Certainly war is bad, it has been known for thousands of years: war is evil. But just saying it is not enough to prevent it”.

And not even intimidate “Stop!” or dismiss Italy’s commitment, in harmony with that of Europe from which it would be impossible to disengage even if we weren’t burdened by our heavy public debt, as “the tribute to the arms lobby on which Giorgia Meloni has put her face as a bronze” (Giuseppe Conte in the Chamber in his speech on the resolutions in view of the meeting of the European Council). Giuseppe Conte’s accusation, shared by the variegated galaxy of pacifism, is that the head of government – plastically left alone, by the League and supported by Fi despite Putin’s first friend – “it is dragging us into wardefensive weapons have become more and more offensive”.

After 12 months, this is the reasoning of the leader of the M5S, the promise to guarantee only a legitimate defense which he had to join right away a diplomatic initiative on the part of Europe, Italy and NATO it has not been implemented and consequently today, unlike then, it is time to “abandon Ukraine”.

Concept reiterated even more drastically by the senator Alessandra Majorinowith the inevitable reference to the risk ofescalation nucleare increasingly downsized by analysts of all orientations but which feeds fear and proportionally consensus. In fact, the somewhat belligerent senator against the “warlike fury” of the Democratic Party not only ruled that “the strategy of the continuous shipment of arms is bankruptcy” but peremptorily placed an either-or: “those who are in favor of sending arms therefore for military escalation cannot also be through a diplomatic path” and even accused the Democratic Party, again due to its uncontrollable fury, of having prevented Italy from playing a role of mediator in the conflict, which was possible until a few months ago.

Aside from a slight excess of consideration both for Italy’s international role and for the political weight of the Democratic Party, the underlying reasoning is: since after a year Ukraine, with the measured and calibrated military aid from the West in order not to feed the risk of further escalation of the conflict, has not defeated Russia then it is time to disarm it and feed it to Putin, in this way the Ukrainian people are definitively secured, a few euros are saved and one places oneself, if not outside, at the furthest margins of Europe, making the most of the supreme “interest of the Italians”. At the same time it would simplify preventively too the dispute over the negotiating table, with Putin obviously always willing to dialogue perhaps supported by Prighozin, superfluous at that point. It is clearly a compelling logic.

Now according to China, the last self-proclaimed mediator who in the name of universal harmony cleverly keeps his feet in all shoes and has strengthened “unshakeable friendship” with Moscow in the three days of intimate talks with Putin – in which the mythical peace plan remained carefully in the background – he bluntly accuses the US of “throwing fuel on the fire and hindering the efforts of other countries to promote peace talks”. And there is no trace of Xi Jinping’s highly announced phone call to Zelensky for now, while the former president Medvedev he reiterated in an interview with Russian media that “nothing can be ruled out and that Russian forces could go as far as Kiev and even Lviv to eliminate this infection”.

It is well known how Putin prepared for the meeting to relaunch “the Chinese peace plan”: first the parade in Crimea in a children’s center on the anniversary of the annexation and in the aftermath of the international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for the deportation of Ukrainian children to be Russified and denazified in time; then the night raid on the “new” Mariupol or the new Putingrad built on the rubble and corpses of the tens of thousands of victims of the martyr city without quotation marks to seal the damnation of memory of the symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

As for the real availability for a peace plan, Putin’s conditions were clearly and roundly dictated by Lavrov’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakarova: “Ukraine must be demilitarized and denazified, threats originating from its territory must be eliminated, its status as a non-aligned country must be ensured” and furthermore it must become an integral part of any possible agreement “the cancellation of all sanctions and illegal actions against Russia in international courts”.

It seems to me that, as Massimo Cacciari also acknowledged, although he is certainly not a fan of the USA and believes that we too are already at war, “there are no elements of a desire for peace on the part of Russia which must understand that if it wants to get out of this situation must only withdraw”. He also added that “Putin’s undoing on the international level is achievable even without World War III” and from my point of view it is a highly desirable goal and not from today, but from the remote day in which he imposed his kleptocratic leadership, senseless and criminal that has produced the present disaster and tragedy. If always thinking coherently about this means being a warmonger, warmonger, militarist, a servant of NATO and also a “war idiot”, a more ironic name after all, it saddens me only in part.

And it also makes me think that Anna Politkovskaya who predicted with painful lucidity what we are witnessing was for her compatriots “the madwoman from Moscow”. I would like to remind the many warlike pacifists who are often meek and sympathetic only with Putin, probably the “wolf among wolves” but who sometimes seems to have a somewhat special appeal.