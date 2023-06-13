Ukraine, images of the bombing of Kryvyi Rih. Zelensky: “Residential buildings hit. There are dead and wounded”

They are different i civilian deaths and injuries in Kryvyi Rih, a Ukrainian city in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk hit by Russian bombing during the night between 12 and 13 June. The local media reported it, quoting the authorities. “More terrorist missiles, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people,” writes the Ukrainian president on Telegram Volodymyr Zelensky. “Unfortunately there are dead and wounded. Relief operation in Kryvyi Rih continues. My condolences to all those who have lost loved ones. Terrorists will never be forgiven and will be held accountable for every missile they launch.”