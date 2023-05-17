Ukraine is learning how to intercept Russian hypersonic missiles

Loading player

For the second time in the space of a few weeks, the Ukrainian government has announced that its air defenses have managed to intercept and destroy Russian hypersonic missiles, one of the most sophisticated and powerful weapons available to the Russian army. In particular, in the night between Monday and Tuesday the Ukrainians said they destroyed six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles launched on the capital Kiev using the Patriot air defense system, supplied by the United States. During the clash, a Patriot system was partially damaged, but not destroyed: it is a sign that the defense provided by American systems against hypersonic missiles is far from complete.

However, the fact that the Patriots managed to shoot down even a fraction of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles is quite remarkable: most military analysts were skeptical that the Patriot system (first developed in the 1980s and then repeatedly updated) would have been able to intercept hypersonic missiles, very modern weapons developed in recent years, and which until recently were considered impossible to intercept.

Hypersonic missiles are new generation weapons and considered the most important novelty of the last decades of development of missile technology for military purposes: Russia only equipped them in 2019. They have the characteristic of combining the extreme maneuverability of missiles cruise missiles and the exceptional speed and power of ballistic missiles: a hypersonic missile goes at least five times the speed of sound (according to the Russian army the Kinzhals go ten times the speed of sound) but at least in theory it remains extremely manoeuvrable and capable of hitting targets with great accuracy.

Russia has been using hypersonic missiles against Ukraine on and off since the beginning of the war, both to strike military targets and as an act of display of superiority. Until recently, Ukraine was virtually unable to intercept Russian hypersonic missiles.

In theory, the arrival of US-supplied Patriot air defense systems delivered in recent months shouldn’t have changed this: the Patriots are up-to-date weapons but considered by most military analysts to be incapable of intercepting sophisticated hypersonic missiles. Vladimir Putin, on more than one occasion, had said that the Russian Kinzhals were invulnerable and unstoppable missiles.

Then, in early May, Ukraine he announced which for the first time had managed to shoot down a Kinzhal launched against Kiev. The announcement was also confirmed by the United States.

The biggest missile confrontation occurred Monday night in Kiev, when Russia launched a major attack that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said would include 18 Russian missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles. Zelensky and Ukrainian forces said all missiles were shot down, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Russia downplayed the scale of the missile downing, saying they weren’t fired as many as the Ukrainians say, and most importantly said a Patriot defense system was hit in the course of the attack.

Indeed, shortly afterwards, the United States also confirmed that a Patriot had been partially damaged. However, the system was not destroyed, it will be repaired on site and above all, they said some sources at New York Times, it’s still working. Furthermore, an American military source confirmed that, before being damaged, the Patriot had managed to intercept and shoot down the six Kinzhals. The news of the shooting down, however, has not yet been independently confirmed, therefore by anyone other than the governments involved.

This missile clash shows that Ukraine still does not have sufficient defenses to fully protect itself from Russian missiles (a Patriot was damaged anyway) but that it unexpectedly has much more resources than expected also to avoid attacks against missiles that were thought to be uninterceptable.

One of the hypotheses (not officially confirmed) to explain the fact that the Patriots are able to intercept the Kinzhal even if they should not be able to do so is that according to some analysts the Kinzhal only partially respect the characteristics of hypersonic missiles: yes, they are extremely powerful , but would have relatively limited maneuverability, which would make it easier for air defense systems to predict their trajectory and eliminate them.